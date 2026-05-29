Good for our Sister, Sister!

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Tia Mowry is stepping into a new season of sunshine, self-care, and sweet romance, and fans are finally getting a closer look at the man making her smile. The actress recently shared photos from a blissful baecation at Nobu Los Cabos, including several snapshots with boyfriend Javone Williams, an artist, designer, and educator based in Los Angeles. The post marks Mowry’s most public display of her new relationship since her split from ex-husband Cory Hardrict nearly three years ago.

The photos included a sweet selfie of the 47-year-old smiling beside her new man while he grinned ear to ear. She captioned the whole thing simply:

“A little sunshine, a little peace, and a much-needed reset. Had the best time staying at @nobuloscabos.”

That is the caption of a woman who is perfectly unbothered and glowing from the inside out.

Nobu Los Cabos sent BOSSIP details about the couple’s Cabo baecation, confirming what they were up to during their stay.

Instagram/ @tiamowry

A rep for the hotel says they stayed in one of the private Nobu Residences and spent their days relaxing in a private poolside cabana, enjoying Nobu’s signature dishes, including lobster tacos, octopus ceviche, spicy tuna crispy rice, and refreshing cocktails, while taking in the oceanfront setting.

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The romantic getaway also included dinners at the resort’s acclaimed Nobu restaurant and Muna Restaurant, where the couple enjoyed elevated Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in the stylish open-air setting. During their evening at Muna, Tia sampled standout dishes including grilled branzino, lamb chops, mezze spreads, and fresh seafood as the couple enjoyed a romantic night out at the chic dining destination.

Tia also visited the Essencia Spa, where she enjoyed a relaxing massage and spent time in the ultra-luxurious hydrotherapy facilities.

Source: Instagram/ @tiamowry

Williams brought his own creative touch to the getaway.

Among the vacation photos are images of the artist, 35, sketching a portrait of Mowry while seated outdoors overlooking the picturesque property.

Source: Instagram/ @tiamowry

The reveal comes several months after fans first began playing detective over Mowry’s mystery maYN.

As BOSSIP previously reported, social media sleuths went into overdrive in April after photos surfaced showing the actress sharing a kiss with an unidentified beau while the pair sported coordinating white athleisure looks. The viral images sparked plenty of speculation, but few details about the mystery man were known at the time.

Not long before those photos surfaced, however, Mowry had already confirmed that she was happily in love.

“I’m in love,” she told The Shade Room at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. “But that’s all I’m going to say. I’m keeping this close to my heart.”

She added, “I’m very grateful. I’m happy.”

The actress has spoken openly about the personal growth that followed her divorce from Hardrict, whom she married in 2008. Their divorce was finalized in 2023, and the former couple share two children, Cree and Cairo.

Congrats to happily Cabo coupled-up Tia Mowry!

RELATED: Tia Mowry’s Mystery Man Revealed After Packing On The PDA In Viral Smooching Snaps

The post Tia Mowry Hard Launches Relationship With Nobu Los Cabos Coupledom, Confirms THIS MaYN Is Her Handsome Honey appeared first on Bossip.

Tia Mowry Hard Launches Relationship With Nobu Los Cabos Coupledom, Confirms THIS MaYN Is Her Handsome Honey was originally published on bossip.com