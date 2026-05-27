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Fans Push For Keke Palmer & ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans to Date

After a recent episode of the podcast Baby, this is Keke Palmer, fans are pushing for the well-known actress and Hot Ones host, Sean Evans, to date after witnessing their fiery chemistry.

The actress kicked off her podcast on Tuesday, introducing Evans as her “potential future suitor.”

The romance rumors started originally when Evans said on his show that he has always had a crush on her.

On an episode that released last September, Palmer, 32, was a guest and asked Evans, 39, about his crush on her. The I Love Boosters actress has been a guest on Hot Ones previously in 2017 and 2021.