Jazmine Sullivan Shows Off Weight Loss At Ari Lennox's 'Vacancy Tour'

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Give Jazmine Sullivan her 10s. The Heaux Tales singer popped out at Ari Lennox sold-out ‘Vacancy Tour’ stop in Philly where she showed off her slim thick frame in a sexy latex look by Vex Clothing.

Sullivan’s surprise appearance sent fans into a frenzy. The otherwise private vocalist, who keeps a low profile, served a look complete with a bob, bangs and Diesel sunglasses.

She shared the look on Instagram with the caption, “Pulled up on my shea butter baby @arilennox at her sold out Vacancy Tour in Philly! You’re killing it baby😍here’s your 💐💐👑 S/o my glam for getting me together!”

Sullivan took to social media to share details about her weight loss, condeming critics who said she looked “sickly.”

“I’m a size 12,” she revealed. “180 pounds. There’s nothing skinny about me but my neck.” Sullivan continued to explain she adopted a vegan lifestyle to support her late mother during her cancer battle. Sullivan’s mom, Pamela “Pam” Joi Sullivan, lost her battle to the disease on July 22, 2023, at the age of 64.

“My mom was my biggest supporter since I was a child,” she told Shondaland.com shortly after. “She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, so this was a full-circle moment of finally getting the payoff that we worked hard for. Not only that, but her being in a healthy state and being able to experience it with me, it was really beautiful and let her know that I love her and appreciate her. I wouldn’t even have been here without her.”

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Ari Lennox also looked ah-mazing in a bedazzled leopard corset top and mini skirt that has been a standout look during her tour. Sullivan isn’t the only celeb to hit the stage with Ari to perform. Ari has had guests like Buju Banton, K Camp, Ty Dollar $ign, Dreezy, and Lucky Daye pop out for her shows.

Love to see both ladies looking good and supporting one another.

Jazmine Sullivan Shows Off Weight Loss At Ari Lennox's 'Vacancy Tour' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com