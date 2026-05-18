5 Best BBQ Spots in Houston for Memorial Day Weekend

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Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to enjoy some of the best barbecue Houston has to offer. Whether you’re planning a family cookout or just want to skip the grill and let the pros handle it, these five Houston BBQ joints are worth every bite.

1. Truth BBQ

Located in The Heights, Truth BBQ is consistently ranked among the best barbecue spots in Texas. Their brisket is tender, smoky, and packed with flavor, while the jalapeño cheddar sausage and banana pudding have developed a loyal following.

Must Try: Brisket, pork ribs, tater tot casserole, banana pudding.

2. Pinkerton’s Barbecue

Pinkerton’s has become a Houston favorite thanks to its giant beef ribs, perfectly smoked brisket, and standout sides like duck jambalaya and mac and cheese.

Must Try: Beef ribs, brisket, duck jambalaya.

3. The Pit Room

This Montrose hotspot combines traditional Texas barbecue with Tex-Mex flair. Homemade tortillas and brisket tacos make The Pit Room a unique and delicious option.

Must Try: Brisket tacos, pork ribs, queso mac and cheese.

4. Gatlin’s BBQ

Chef Greg Gatlin’s family-run restaurant is known for soulful flavors and excellent smoked meats. It’s one of Houston’s most beloved barbecue spots.

Must Try: Brisket, smoked turkey, dirty rice.

5. Triple J’s Smokehouse

A longtime local favorite, Triple J’s is famous for loaded baked potatoes stuffed with chopped beef and classic Southern hospitality.

Must Try: Brisket baked potato, ribs, peach cobbler.

Best Picks by Category

Best Overall: Truth BBQ

Truth BBQ Best Beef Ribs: Pinkerton’s

Pinkerton’s Best Atmosphere: The Pit Room

The Pit Room Best Soul Food Twist: Gatlin’s BBQ

Gatlin’s BBQ Best Hidden Gem: Triple J’s Smokehouse

Memorial Day Tip

Many of Houston’s top barbecue spots sell out early, especially on holiday weekends. Arrive when they open or place your order ahead of time.

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Whether you’re craving tender brisket, fall-off-the-bone ribs, or legendary sides, these five Houston barbecue spots are guaranteed to make your Memorial Day weekend delicious.

5 Best BBQ Spots in Houston for Memorial Day Weekend was originally published on theboxhouston.com