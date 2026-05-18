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10 Nostalgic ‘90s Snacks That Don’t Exist Anymore

If you were a kid in the ‘90s, chances are your snack stash was elite.

Whether it was packed in your lunchbox, traded on the school bus, or devoured while watching Saturday morning cartoons, snacks weren’t just food—they were part of growing up.

The ‘90s were a golden era for playful, colorful, and often sugar-packed treats that somehow made everything feel more exciting.

Companies got creative, combining bold flavors, fun shapes, and clever packaging to win over the youth—and it worked.

From neon drinks and goo-filled gummies to cereals that turned milk different colors, these snacks were more than just delicious—they were cultural icons.

We didn’t just eat them, we bonded over them. They were what we begged our parents for in grocery store aisles and what we proudly pulled out of our backpacks during recess.

But as trends changed and nutrition labels came under scrutiny, many of these beloved snacks slowly disappeared.

Whether they were discontinued due to poor sales, ingredient bans, or simply phased out for newer options, their absence left a snack-shaped hole in our hearts.

While a few have made limited comebacks over the years, most remain lost to time, living on only in our memories—and on the internet, where fans still rally for their return.

So, grab a Capri Sun, get cozy, and take a bite out of the past.

Here are 10 unforgettable ‘90s snacks that may be gone from store shelves but will never be forgotten.

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1. PB Crisps



These crunchy peanut-shaped snacks were filled with sweet peanut butter creme. A perfect combo of salty and sweet, PB Crisps were discontinued in the late ‘90s, but fans still beg for their return.