TRIM Turns Heads During High Energy Rolling Loud Debut

The buzzing rapper made her Rolling Loud debut over the weekend and quickly became one of the most talked-about rising performers from the festival.

Fans online praised her stage presence, confidence, and energy throughout the performance, with many calling her set one of the most “slept-on” moments of the weekend.

TRIM hit the stage performing records including her buzzing track “BOAT,” bringing an aggressive and confident energy that immediately grabbed the crowd’s attention. Social media clips from the set quickly started circulating online, with fans highlighting both her performance style and crowd interaction.

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One of the standout moments from the set came when artist Slayr joined TRIM on stage for a surprise appearance. The two performed “CHRÖME” together, giving the crowd an extra burst of energy during the performance.

The performance also caught the attention of fellow artists online. Rapper Monaleo showed love to TRIM following the set, adding even more momentum to an already viral weekend for the rising artist.

Rolling Loud has become one of the biggest proving grounds for new artists in hip-hop, and TRIM’s debut performance showed exactly why more people are starting to pay attention to her name.

Between her growing online fanbase, viral clips, and energetic performances, she continues building momentum heading deeper into 2026.

If this weekend was any indication, TRIM may not stay underrated for much longer.