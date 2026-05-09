Sean Duffy Slammed For New "Tone Deaf" Family Reality Show

Terry Wyatt / Sean Duffy

Here is another example of why this administration is unserious. While Americans are currently suffering at the gas pump and the number of aircraft incidents is piling up, Sean Duffy decided now is a good time to plug his new family reality show, and he is getting slammed for it.

Reality television star Sean Duffy has been called many things since his unqualified behind was appointed Transportation Secretary.

Now he can add “tone deaf” to that list of names after he went on Fox News, along with his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, to promote his reality TV show, The Great American Road Trip.

Duffy explained that the show will follow him and his family during a 7-month road trip across the country.

“I wanted to lean into America’s 250th birthday,” Duffy said on Fox News, after a preview of The Great American Road Trip played.

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“Over the course of seven months, we just kind of found these moments where I might do some work. I could take the kids with me … Our motto was ‘to love America is to see America.'”

Critics Accuse Duffy of Not Being Focused On The Job As The Country Faces Travel-Related Crises

Well, critics are not feeling it and called him out for pushing the show as the transportation sector faces numerous crises.

There was a partial government shutdown over Department of Homeland Security funding, forcing numerous TSA agents to quit after missing multiple paychecks.

Travelers experienced extremely long wait times at airports across the country due to lack of TSA agents.

In April, an Air Canada flight crashed into a fire truck, killing both pilots. That incident is still under investigation.

Then there is the ridiculous US-Israel war with Iran that caused a global energy crisis after the Strait of Hormuz was closed by Iran, causing the price of gasoline and jet fuel to rise.

The ridiculous cost of jet fuel also resulted in Spirit Airlines going out of business, stranding travelers, and leaving thousands of employees suddenly unemployed.

Even Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s husband called out the Duffys.

“The same Duffys who threw endless fits on national television when Pete was working from our son’s ICU bedside are now bragging about their multi-month, taxpayer-funded family road trip while gas and grocery prices soar for American families because of Trump’s war of choice,” Chasten Buttigieg wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“How much more unfocused, unserious, and out of touch can you be?”

The Duffys Clap Back

Both Sean Duffy and his wife responded to the criticism they are rightfully receiving.

Duffy’s wife responded to Buttigieg’s husband’s post on X, claiming that the show’s production costs were covered by the non-profit organization The Great American Road Trip Inc.

“It was filmed in small one and two day stops over the course of seven months,” she wrote in her response.

Her husband took a more political tone, blaming the radical, miserable left.

Well, social media is not buying what the Duffys are selling, regardless of what they say about who is covering the show’s production, which was filmed amid them enduring hardship, thanks in large part to Sean Duffy’s ridiculous boss, Donald Trump.

You can see those reactions below.