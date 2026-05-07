Why car accidents in the U.S. are becoming more dangerous

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Car accidents have become more dangerous for Americans due to a love of gigantic cars, poor visibility over these big hoods, and ongoing road rage with weapons to act it out. Being aware of these risky behaviors can help the defensive driving needed to protect yourself and avoid making mistakes as an at-fault driver.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported 40,901 motor vehicle-related deaths in the United States in 2023. The statistics related to fatalities don’t include the devastating injuries that can also occur with passengers, innocent drivers, and pedestrians. Abusing social media behind the wheel and operating a large car like it’s a weapon can have a devastating impact on other lives when it’s not necessary.

What Are the Reasons for Increased Dangerous Car Accidents?

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Cars on American roads have gotten bigger over the years, with SUVs and Pick-ups among the massive vehicles creating a hindrance to navigate around. Hood heights over 40 inches have almost double the chance of causing a fatality in pedestrian crashes compared to 30-inch hoods.

Drivers operating these larger vehicles may have a limited view to see cyclists, pedestrians, and smaller cars. It’s easy for these cars to override lower vehicles, thus causing severe injuries to those occupants in car accidents.

Road rage is still an issue, and it doesn’t help with economic uncertainty and general social unrest that’s constantly in the news cycle. Even if somebody hasn’t been directly hit by a car, there have been cases of drivers getting out of cars, wielding weapons, resulting in manslaughter.

Impaired driving has also increased due to social media and cellphones, thus causing states to enact hands-free laws. However, drivers are still being distracted by entertainment systems without touching them.

Should You Get a Car Accident Lawyer?

Obtaining legal counsel can help your case after a car crash. A lawyer handles communication with insurance companies, which often try to lowball victims.

The attorney will gather evidence and increase the likelihood of compensation and a fair amount. If you’re worried about upfront costs, a personal injury lawyer such as Abogado Ray often offers a free car accident case consultation.

What Are Common Auto Accident Injuries?

Suing after a car crash may be necessary for compensation for related injuries that can cause missed work, permanent injury, and destroyed cars.

Many victims often suffer from strains and sprains, as well as back injuries. A slipped or herniated disc occurs when a vertebra pushes onto the nearby spinal nerve.

Neck fractures and concussions are also common, particularly whiplash.

A Personal Injury Lawyer Is There for You After a Collision

Car accidents can be devastating for drivers and pedestrians alike. Even if you walk away from the crash, the situation can be traumatic and cause financial losses after a totaled car.

The worst part is when these accidents result in fatalities that are preventable if drivers manage their emotions to avoid destructive behavior, from speeding to road rage. The presence of large vehicles and how people navigate them continues to impact this growing statistic.

If you’re a victim of a car crash, it is within your rights to get compensation to heal and move on accordingly.

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