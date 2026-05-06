Wreckshop Records Bringing Houston Together at Discovery Green

Wreckshop Records partners with Lemon-Lime Light Media to create an event blending music, culture, and community.

The event features a lineup of Houston hip hop artists and aims to provide a space for joy, unity, and celebration.

The event is designed to give back to the local DJs, media platforms, and small businesses that have supported Houston's music scene.

Source: Wreckshop Family Reunion / General

Houston’s music culture is getting a major moment in the spotlight as Wreckshop Records prepares to host a citywide “Family Reunion” celebration. After more than two decades of helping shape the Houston sound and elevating local artists to national recognition, the label is partnering with Lemon-Lime Light Media to create an event that blends music, culture, and community all in one place.

Set for May 17 at Discovery Green, the event will kick off at 1:00 PM and feature a lineup that reads like a Houston hip hop roll call. Artists including Lil Flip, ESG, Propain, Killa Kyleon, and more are set to perform, alongside DJs and rising talent who continue to carry the city’s sound forward. Hosting duties will be handled by Grossman and MC Kane, keeping the energy high throughout the day.

Beyond the performances, the “Family Reunion” is designed to feel exactly like its name. Attendees can expect classic backyard-style fun with dominoes, card games, food, drinks, and local vendors showcasing small businesses from across the city. It is a full-day experience built to celebrate Houston’s culture both on and off the stage.

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Wreckshop Records CEO Derrick Dixon emphasized that the event is about giving back to the people who helped build the movement. He noted that Houston’s rise in music would not have been possible without the consistent support of local DJs and media platforms, and this gathering is meant to give them a chance to relax, connect, and enjoy the culture they helped push forward.

That appreciation is shared by La’Torria Lemon, who highlighted the importance of Houston’s media ecosystem. She pointed out that the city’s outlets have long played a critical role in amplifying artists and shaping the narrative of the culture. With everything happening in the world, she says this event is meant to provide a space for joy, unity, and celebration.

The event is free for DJs and media professionals, while the general public is also invited to attend and be part of the experience. Those interested in attending or becoming a vendor can secure access through Eventbrite. The main performance stage will be presented by Rodney Jones Law Group, adding additional support to what is shaping up to be one of the city’s most culture-driven gatherings this spring.

For Houston, this is more than just another event. It is a reminder of the community, collaboration, and sound that continues to define the city on a global level.

Wreckshop Records Bringing Houston Together at Discovery Green was originally published on theboxhouston.com