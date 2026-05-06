The Silent Struggle Of Black Family Caregivers

Many Black family caregivers provide what amounts to a full work week or round-the-clock care to a loved one. However, the trade-off often involves financial loss and emotional strain, especially when either navigating full-time work or having to put careers aside for caregiving. These sacrifices can affect their overall personal advancements and make them vulnerable to mental and physical health issues such as depression and hypertension.

The 2020 study by Fabius, Wolff, and Kasper for The Gerontologist reported that Black caregivers frequently provide over 40 hours of care to a loved one weekly, and 27% of those receiving such care had dementia. Without proper rest, these carers increase the risk of being on the other side of needing help.

What Are Some Unique Challenges of Caregiving in Black Families?

Black caregiving challenges stem from little to no help, systematic mistrust of medical systems, and out-of-pocket caregiving expenses when already on a tight budget.

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According to the Diverse Elders Coalition, while over a fifth of these caregivers are paying for related expenses, as many as 48% are unlikely to be working part-time or full-time. Several are part of the “sandwich generation,” meaning they’re caring for their own children and an aging relative at the same time.

The National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP report that the time Black caregivers put into these duties goes above and beyond the national average, with about 31 hours of caring each week, on top of other life responsibilities. The support often goes beyond ensuring one’s aging mother and father have what they need, since extended relatives like aunts, uncles, and grandparents also get help.

They may not always have access to support services, either from poor historical relations with medical systems that create mistrust or from not being aware of what services may be available to them.

What Are Some Resources to Help?

It’s common for Black caregivers to provide intensive help, such as bathing or dressing. They can continue to be there for a spouse or parent while professional In-Home Elderly Care provides much-needed respite.

Adult day care services can provide support for caregivers and older adults. It allows seniors to enjoy:

Recreation

Peer socialization

Light medical care

Respite is often underutilized in informal Black family care networks, but it helps provide time for self-care and a real vacation. The ARCH National Respite Network study by Parker and Gitlin reported that Black caregivers who used adult day care services within the past six months reported much fewer depressive symptoms than those who did not.

By knowing where and how to outsource help, seniors or ill family members can still receive dignified and loving care while remaining at home and seeing peers. A related caregiver can still do their part without overwhelming themselves 24/7.

When looking for more help and supportive networks, check out:

Black Mental Health Alliance & BEAM

Black Men Heal

The Binti Circle

Caregiver Action Network (BIPOC resources)

Why Does the Well-being of Caregivers Need More Attention?

Support for Black family caregivers matters due to their own health risk. The risk increases when caring for a person with dementia, which is associated with the caregiver developing a higher level of depression than non-caregivers, per a 2020 study by Chen, Thunell, and Zissimopoulos for The Alzheimer’s Association.

Health risks further increase in spousal dementia caregivers, especially because they’re older and often the sole helper.

Black Americans are already susceptible to metabolic conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension. Many such caregivers are already in poor health when they step into this role, and the ongoing stress of the situation, with no help, compounds levels of isolation.

Being a younger helper doesn’t make one exempt from exhibiting health issues. A study by Arabadjian, Li, Jaeger, et al., for the American Heart Association, found that over half of participants (who were younger than 35 years old) with moderate or high caregiving stress developed hypertension compared to 23% of those with no or low caregiving stress.

The limited time and high demand of caregiving work can also affect how they manage nutrition and exercise. It can result in a higher likelihood of obesity, which further puts these providers at risk of metabolic syndrome conditions. Black caregivers living with diabetes may be prone to worsening diabetes management, often creating higher HB A1c levels compared to non-caregivers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Three Golden Rules of Caregiving?

Being a caregiver requires extensive patience and understanding that allows you to put yourself in the shoes of the loved one you’re caring for. The first rule is not to argue but to validate what the person is saying to avoid creating distress. Confirm their feelings even if you know it’s not factually accurate.

When dealing with someone with dementia, don’t try to reason. Aim to divert and guide gently toward any positive topic or activity.

Avoid shaming them if they forget something. Let them know everything is fine and avoid over-correcting.

What Are Three Signs of Caregiver Stress?

Common signs that a caregiver may be overwhelmed with stress are:

Emotional exhaustion

Irritability

Social withdrawal

It’s easy for someone in this position to become emotionally drained or burnt out when they don’t have help. Pay attention if they are losing interest in activities they once enjoyed, especially if they also lose interest in other friends and family.

A normally calm person may begin to express moodiness or unusual impatience even during minor events.

Black Family Caregivers Need Their Own Care

Thanks to Black family caregivers, parents, grandparents, beloved aunts, and siblings often have someone to care for them as they age or battle illness. Having this family connection is essential at this time, but never forget that care providers can also become overwhelmed.

That’s why it’s time to stop the silence and get loud about caring for the carers. These providers often sacrifice their economic stability, professional goals, and health. By emphasizing the need for professional respite care from adult day services to in-home senior care, these family members can get the help they need to also live and thrive.

If there’s a caregiver in your life who needs to read this article, pass it along to them. Continue to search our website for other insightful lifestyle guides.

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The Silent Struggle Of Black Family Caregivers was originally published on newsone.com