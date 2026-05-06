Movies Coming In May You Might Want To See In Theaters
Movies Dropping In May You Might Actually Want To See In Theaters
After years of studios treating the theatrical experience as an afterthought, Hollywood has clearly gotten the memo, as this month’s lineup is stacked with sequels, debuts, concert events, and originals that are genuinely worth putting on actual clothes and leaving the house for. Check out the movies dropping in theaters this month that you should see.
The big-screen energy is fully restored and if you have been waiting for a reason to go back to the theater, consider this your official push.
Let us start with the obvious. NBC News reports that The Devil Wears Prada 2 opened with a reported domestic haul of $77 million in its first weekend alone. This means the people have already spoken loudly about how much they wanted this film to exist. The sequel to the beloved 2006 original is already one of the biggest theatrical events of the year and it is only the beginning of May. If you have not seen it yet, the conversation is happening without you right now.
But the real heat is spread across the entire month, and there is something for everybody, whether you are into action, horror, music, animated storytelling, or the kind of film that makes you think long after the credits roll. AMC confirmed that the strong box office momentum is expected to continue over the next few weeks as Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft – The Tour (Live in 3D), Mortal Kombat II and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu all arrive in theaters in May.
The Billie Eilish concert film is worth discussing at length because it is not your average live-show recording. The film was co-directed by Eilish herself and James Cameron, the man behind Titanic and Avatar. It includes behind-the-scenes footage beyond just the concert itself. When the director of two of the highest-grossing films in history decides to partner with one of the most dominant artists of her generation on a 3D theatrical experience, you show up.
Then there is The Mandalorian and Grogu closing out the month on Memorial Day weekend, which Screen Rant notes is the first Star Wars movie to hit theaters since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. That alone makes it a cultural moment. And for those who want something more unexpected, I Love Boosters is directed by Boots Riley — who upended Hollywood conventions with Sorry to Bother You — and stars Keke Palmer, Taylour Paige, Naomi Ackie and LaKeith Stanfield.
May is truly that month where every kind of moviegoer can find something to argue about at brunch the next morning. Here is your full guide for movies coming out in May and when.
Movies In Theaters This May
The Devil Wears Prada 2 — Out Now
The long-awaited sequel reunites Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, with Stanley Tucci reprising his role as Nigel alongside Justin Theroux and Kenneth Branagh joining the cast. It opened to massive numbers and has the whole internet talking. If you have not gone yet, this weekend is your time.
Animal Farm — Out Now
An animated comedy-adventure directed by Andy Serkis, based on George Orwell’s 1945 novella, following a group of animals planning to overthrow their human owners, with Napoleon voiced by Seth Rogen and a new coming-of-age twist added to the story.
Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft – The Tour Live in 3D — May 8
Captured during her sold-out world tour, this innovative concert experience brings one of the most celebrated artists of her generation to the big screen in full 3D, co-directed by Billie herself and James Cameron. This is not a regular concert film.
Mortal Kombat II — May 8
Karl Urban steps in as Johnny Cage alongside returning cast members Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks and Lewis Tan. From the promotional material alone, Urban was born to play this role.
The Sheep Detectives — May 8
A family adventure film arriving the same weekend as the heavy hitters, making it the perfect option if you are bringing the little ones along and need something different from the bloodshed and bass drops.
Is God Is — May 15
Two sisters embark on an epic quest for revenge, confronting a charged family history that will push them to extraordinary lengths, in filmmaker Aleshea Harris’ directorial debut based on her award-winning play. Starring Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson, this one is going to hit different.
In the Grey — May 15
Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, In the Grey follows Sid (Henry Cavill) and Bronco (Jake Gyllenhaal), two extraction specialists sent to reclaim a billion-dollar fortune stolen by a ruthless tyrant, in a mission that quickly spirals into an all-out war of betrayal and survival. A pure action film from one of the best in the genre.
I Love Boosters — May 22
Directed by Boots Riley, this crime comedy follows a crew of professional shoplifters known as the Velvet Gang, led by Corvette (Keke Palmer), Sade (Naomi Ackie) and Mariah (Taylour Paige), who set out to steal back from a fashion mogul (Demi Moore) who stole their designs. This is the wildest concept of the month and we are completely here for it.
The Mandalorian and Grogu — May 22
Directed by Jon Favreau, the film is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, during which the New Republic recruits Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu to rescue Rotta the Hutt while the galaxy is threatened by remaining Imperial warlords, with Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White joining the cast. Book your IMAX tickets now.
Backrooms — May 29
Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, Backrooms dives into the internet horror world of the same name that has haunted online spaces for years. If you know the lore, you know exactly why this one has been circling the conversation since it was announced.
Will you head to the theaters this month? Comment what you’re excited to see below.
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Movies Dropping In May You Might Actually Want To See In Theaters was originally published on globalgrind.com