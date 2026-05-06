What Black homeowners should know about solar contract cancellation

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Solar contract cancellation allows Black homeowners to get out of agreements that haven’t lived up to their promises. If you’ve been the victim of false savings claims or breach of contract from a solar provider, it’s time to look into your legal rights.

EnergySage reports that homeowners can save 10-30% on utility bills with no upfront costs through a well-structured solar lease. However, some solar companies use unscrupulous practices that don’t bring in such savings while leaving homeowners stuck in agreements. A bad solar lease also affects home sale probability.

Why Is Solar Contract Cancellation Making Waves?

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Solar panel companies must live up to the same fair practices as other product and service providers. However, the uptake in solar usage has led to some companies promoting misrepresented solar savings, such as “100% electric bill elimination,” to sell their services competitively.

Issues with faulty solar installations that immediately affect energy production have risen, but modern panels are supposed to last from 25 to 40 years with minimal upkeep.

Customers may also become “solar orphans” due to widespread company bankruptcies that leave them with unmaintained systems. However, they still have a solar loan or lease they’re indebted to. Those associated warranties also dry up, leaving homeowners on the hook for replacement or repairs out-of-pocket.

Being a Black homeowner already comes with hurdles regarding selling due to appraisal bias and undervaluation of Black neighborhoods. Adding a solar lease that a future buyer doesn’t want to take on doesn’t help.

What Is the Cancellation Process Like?

The first step in the process is to review your contract and look for any terms that mention cancellation and penalty fees. You can contact your solar provider about your intention to cancel and submit a written notification outlining your reasons.

Some companies may be willing to negotiate early termination due to proven underperformance and to avoid legal issues.

Protect yourself and get legal counseling to ensure everything is kosher during a solar contract cancellation.

Can I Get Legal Help for Solar Contracts?

Yes! Thanks to federal and state laws, Black homeowners in this situation have protections they can enforce. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) protects consumers from unfair and deceptive sales practices. State consumer protection laws, from California to New Jersey, also have several clauses to protect homeowners.

A local consumer protection lawyer can help you understand your rights and evaluate your current solar system situation. They can help you terminate your solar agreement legally after reviewing your contract for hidden fees and other unfavorable terms.

From fraudulent sales tactics to breach of contract, specialized legal counsel can get the solar cancellation process in motion.

Cancel Your Solar Contract Legally

A solar contract cancellation can ensure Black homeowners don’t devalue their home and get stuck with an unusable product. When installed correctly by a reputable company, solar power supplies clean energy and potential bill savings. Sadly, a poor contract can make it harder for Black homeowners to build equity or sell, compounding other existing roadblocks.

Getting out of solar contracts that work against you is within your rights. Browse our website for more insight into protecting your home.