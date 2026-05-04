Trump Makes Rudy Giuliani's Hospitalization All About Himself

Source: Sonia Moskowitz / Getty

President Donald Trump is such a horrible human being that he can’t even take a break from being a horrible human being while expressing his thoughts and prayers for his friend, a fellow horrible human being, who has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.

According to CBS News, a spokesperson for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reported Sunday that the ex-mayor and Trump lawyer has been hospitalized and is in “critical but stable condition.”

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same strength now,” spokesperson Ted Goodman said. “We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Now, one can imagine that upon hearing the news of Giuliani’s hospitalization, many people — including Black people, election workers, and especially Black election workers — responded by telling folks on social media what they had for breakfast that morning. And that’s honestly the kindest response one could expect from people who just don’t like unabashed racists, election fraud propagandists, and white men who advocate for the over policing of Black communities — same reason why millions of people besides Jimmy Kimmel and (probably) Melania Trump are waiting for a certain White House occupant to go on to negative glory himself. (For anyone who is confused, “negative glory” means Hell. If there is an afterlife, and Trump isn’t going to the great sauna in the nether realm, then…you know what — never mind. Let me stop.)

Anyway, speaking of Trump, he essentially honored Giuliani in his time of need the same way he honors literally any public figure who has died: by making it all about himself, his political rivals and his “stop the steal” delusion.

“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition.” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

First of all, I really need Trump to stop pretending he’s not the one who ruined Giuliani’s life. Giuliani’s great journey of L’s began the day he decided to take on the task of leading Trump’s legal team in its dozens of failed attempts at overturning the 2020 election results.

In fact, I’ve written before about the fact that, while Giuliani has claimed multiple times that he has no regrets over anything he did while backing Trump’s big lie, including the defamation and harassment of former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, who he lost damn near everything to in court.

From my previous post:

In 2024, a federal judge in New York ordered the ex-mayor to place numerous assets, including cash, jewelry, and a luxury apartment he owns in New York that is valued at $5.7 million into a receivership that will be controlled by Freeman and Moss, who were awarded $148 million following their successful defamation suit against Giuliani the previous year.

So, no, it wasn’t “the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats” who treated Giuliani so badly, and Giuliani sure as hell wasn’t “RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING,” or anything for that matter. Giuliani signed on to help Trump spread some of the most easily debunked propaganda imaginable — which Trump is still spreading, to the dismay of even many Republicans — and while Trump was never held accountable, because he was popular enough among MAGA cultists to become president again, Giuliani hasn’t been so fortunate.

Anyway, what y’all having for dinner tonight?

SEE ALSO:

Rudy Giuliani Says He Doesn’t Regret Ruby Freeman Lies, Blames Obama For Racial Tension In America



Trump Announces Rudy Giuliani Will Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom…Because Of Course He Will





Trump Makes Rudy Giuliani's Hospitalization All About Himself was originally published on newsone.com