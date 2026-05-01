Lexie Brown Calls Out Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion For Not Setting The Record Straight Amid Affair Allegations

Lexie Brown firmly denied any connection to Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship issues.

Brown has faced harassment and death threats from fans over the unfounded rumors.

Despite defending herself, Brown is disappointed that Klay Thompson has not spoken up to clear her name.

Lexie Brown has already denied the rumors that she was involved with Klay Thompson in any way—and now she’s calling out him and Megan Thee Stallion for not doing the same.

Source: Steph Chambers / Johnny Nunez

Megan Thee Stallion’s split from Klay Thompson is still the talk around town, with everyone wondering how the NBA player could fumble something that seemed so perfect.

After Meg outed the baller for his alleged infidelity, some fans immediately looked for who he was cheating with, and started linking Thompson to WNBA player Lexie Brown.

According to some social media users, which, notably, provided no proof, Brown previously posted message threads between her and Klay, where he allegedly claimed that his relationship with Megan was only for the cameras. Others also pointed out that Thompson followed Brown on Instagram shortly before Meg announced their split, further fueling speculation.

Brown wasted no time shutting down those rumors, posting an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, April 26—just one day after Megan announced their breakup—to make it clear she has no connection to the former couple.

“I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation,” Brown wrote over a black screen. “This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that.”

Sadly, some fans didn’t care about her rebuttal, continually involving Lexie in the ongoing rumors. In a new interview, the WNBA star spoke about the backlash that came from her name being thrown around, even alleging that she’s received death threats over the situation.

Now the Seattle Storm guard has spoken out again—after the message on Instagram denying she was involved in Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion’s breakup.

In an interview with Fox News, the veteran guard said that she did know Thompson, but not Megan Thee Stallion. She also made sure to note that she’s “the only one” who has defended herself amid rumors that she was involved in their split, seemingly disappointed that the Dallas Mavericks player said nothing to defend her.

“The truth is over there somewhere,” she said in the interview released Thursday, April 30. “And I was expecting it to reveal itself from that side of it, the side that actually has the issue, because again, I have no idea what’s going on. I have no involvement, I’ve had no communication at all whatsoever during their relationship.”

Brown went on to say that her family has dealt with harassment, and she’s received “threats on my life, threats on my health.” She also said that she has hired security for when she travels.

Lexie Brown Calls Out Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion For Not Setting The Record Straight Amid Affair Allegations was originally published on bossip.com