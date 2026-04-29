Is Beyoncé Releasing A New Album Soon? What We Know About 'Act III'

Fans buzz that Beyoncé's next album could be a rock-influenced 'Act III' in her trilogy following Renaissance and Cowboy Carter.

Source: Julian Dakdouk and Raven Varon / Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

Fans seem to think that Beyoncé is gearing up to drop her third album as part of her epic multi-year trilogy, but when will it hit the shelves? Only time will tell. But here’s what the streets are saying. After blessing us with the electrifying dance vibes of Act I: Renaissance and the Grammy-winning country flavor of Act II: Cowboy Carter, fans are buzzing that Act III could bring us a Beyoncé rock album. A rock album from Queen Bey? Count us in.

Is The Queen Releasing A New Album Soon? Well, fans think Act III will drop this year.

While there’s no official release date just yet, some industry whispers and BeyHive theories are hinting that Act III could arrive sometime this year. Interestingly, rumors suggested that the project would drop as early as May 4, but a “reliable” source told TODAY hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones that it wouldn’t be coming out next month.

“It doesn’t mean it’s not coming. It’s coming,” Bush Hager clarified. “We’re better now. We’ve had some time to sit with this news. We hope you guys at home can sit with this news.”

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Jones added during the show, “I think it’s good though. Because that way, no one is disappointed. You know what I mean? Because she’s such a lovely human. I don’t think she wants anyone to wait around and then it doesn’t happen.”

Could it be an ode to Lemonade? Or a great Beyoncé rock album?

In addition to the exact release date, Beyoncé superfans have been hunting for clues for what this next album might sound like, and it looks like they’ve found some tantalizing hints. In a post shared April 17, the star, according to fans, seemed to reference her iconic Lemonade album. For example, that bold, ruffled dress she’s rocking gives major Lemonade vibes, reminding fans of her unforgettable yellow gown by Peter Dundas for Roberto Cavalli.

Lemonade (2016) took listeners on a genre-bending sonic journey, seamlessly blending R&B, rock, country, trap, blues, and gospel into a cohesive narrative of betrayal and redemption. The album, one of my favorites, came packed with intense, emotional vocal performances that ranged from fiery, defiant shouts to tender, vulnerable whispers — which could be the same spirit Bey might tap for a good rock album.

But it’s the imagery of her descending stairs that really has people talking; it mirrors a scene from the “Hold Up” video, a hit off the incredible album. Could this be a cheeky teaser? Or possibly a tribute? Notably, Lemonade recently celebrated its 10th anniversary on April 23.

“That 10-year anniversary outfit. This is soooo Lemonade,” one fan noted in the comments section.

The rock rumors aren’t new. The speculation kicked into high gear after Beyoncé dressed up as funk-rock legend Betty Davis for Halloween in 2024.

Then there was her Levi’s jeans ad, which only turned up the heat. Fans are connecting the dots, suggesting that Beyoncé’s third album might explore the rock realm, one that aligns with the rebellious spirit of Renaissance (dance) and Cowboy Carter (country). Some are even drawing comparisons to the late, great Prince, whose rock-infused sound left a permanent mark on music history.

The latest batch of photos, drenched in purple tones, has fans asking, “Purple Rain 👀💜?” Is Beyoncé channeling the iconic artist for this next phase? We’ll just have to wait and see. So, will Beyoncé drop a new album soon? Only time will tell. But we’re hoping Act III arrives sooner rather than later because we’re ready for it.

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Is Beyoncé Releasing A New Album Soon? What We Know About 'Act III' was originally published on globalgrind.com