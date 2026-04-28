Getty Images / Megan Thee Stallion / Cam’ron / Mase

Following the massive news that she kicked Klay Thompson to the curb for cheating, Megan Thee Stallion announced her history-making Broadway run in Moulin Rouge! The Musical is ending early.

Hotties were already furious at Klay Thompson for playing in the leader of the Hot Girls’ face by allegedly cheating on her and telling her he can’t be in a monogamous relationship. Now they are blaming the struggling hooper for not being able to see Thee Stallion as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

For those who still want to see her before she takes a final bow, the Houston rapper announced her final performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre will be Friday, May 1.

Her run in the play was originally supposed to last until May 17.

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Her Fans For A Short, But Amazing Run On Broadway

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Thee Stallion revealed the sad news to her followers on Instagram, sharing photos of her greeting fans following her performances in the play and writing in the caption:

“It’s been such an honor to be part of Moulin Rouge and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater. Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work,” she said in a statement. “Every single person at the Moulin Rouge has inspired me to go harder as an entertainer. I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. Y’all are really some of the kindest human beings I’ve ever met! To all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey!”

Damn.

Megan Thee Stallion sharing her breakup with Thompson has sparked all kinds of reactions, in particular thoughts from men, and some women, bringing up the tired narrative that the 31-year-old Hip-Hop star “can’t keep a man,” due to her dating history, and that “something is wrong with her,” instead of the men who turned out to be problematic.

Cam’ron & Mase Gave Their Tired, Sexist Opinions On The Matter

On their “sports” podcast, It Is What It Is, Cam’ron and Mase decided to share their unwanted opinions on the matter, and spoiler alert, it was nothing but pure sexist nonsense.

Both rappers honed in on Thee Stallion’s dating history, with Mase baffled that the “Plan B” crafter would expect more from her relationship with the Dallas Mavericks guard.

“What was she expecting?” the one-time popular rapper asked.

After the show’s moderator, Stat Baby, explained that Thompson’s career has been on the decline since joining the Mavericks, and he made it seem as if she was special because he posted her on social media, unlike in his previous relationships, Mase was still on the skeptical side.

“Does settle down mean settle?” Mase said, before bringing up her “reputation.”

“This whole idea with with Megan Thee Stallion, I think her reputation precedes her,” Mase continued. “And because her reputation precedes her, when things go a certain way, you don’t get the good fortune of it.”

Cam’ron echoed those sentiments, warning against making relationships public, while bringing up the men she was romantically linked to, specifically Pardison Fontaine, Moneybagg Yo, and another NBA player, Torrey Craig.

Paul Pierce Calls Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson’s “Work” & Stephen A Smith Criticized Her For Going Public With The News of The Breakup

The trash opinions didn’t stop there, on his podcast, The Truth After Dark, Paul Pierce described the 3-time Grammy Award-winning artist as Klay Thompson’s “work,” basically calling her just a piece of a**.

Thankfully, his co-host, Azar Farideh, was there to put him in his place and accurately point out that Thompson sure didn’t treat Megan Thee Stallion like work, since he called her “Ms. Thompson” and even brought her around family.

Taking a break from his trash political takes, Stephen A. Smith also weighed in on the matter and to no one’s surprise, he took the side of Klay Thompson on the matter, calling out Megan Thee Stallion for going public with the news of the breakup, as if the news wouldn’t have gotten out in the first place.

“I’m not saying whatever she felt was wrong, I don’t know what happened in their relationship. Don’t wanna know, ain’t none of my damn business. Ain’t none of y’all’s either. But Megan Thee Stallion made it so… How come you couldn’t just break up and go on your merry way?” Smith bloviated on his podcast.

These men are just loud and wrong.

You can see more reactions to the nonsense below.