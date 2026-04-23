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Virginia Passes Redistricting Referendum, Dems Celebrate Win

Virginia Passes Redistricting Referendum, Democrats Celebrate Win

Virginia passed a redistricting referendum in a boost to Democratic Party hopes, but a Republican Party judge blocked the results.

Published on April 22, 2026

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VA Redistricting Vote

Virginia held elections on Tuesday (April 21), and on the ballot was a contentious redistricting referendum that might have greater implications in the midterms. While the Democratic Party rightly celebrated the win that could yield them more seats in Congress, there are still hurdles ahead.

In a strong counter to the recent efforts in gerrymandering in Texas, the redistricting referendum has offered a new map in Virginia that has the potential to flip four seats held by Republicans to Democrats, according to a report from CNN.

The referendum was narrowly passed, which speaks to the tense political climate within President Donald Trump’s America. On the Republican side, the party’s redistricting efforts could hand Texas five new seats, two in Ohio, one in Missouri, and one in North Carolina.

Trump has endorsed his party’s efforts to redraw maps amid tanking polling numbers and a high-stakes midterm election that could have a wide effect on the presidential election in 2028. Already, President Trump has called the win in Virginia rigged despite the numbers, and a Republican Party-appointed judge blocked confirmation of the referendum, dooming it to legal back and forths, as seen on CNBC.

Florida is also set for a redistricting vote, and there appear to be some views from analysts who believe the GOP’s political strength is waning just a bit. Still, despite polling numbers looking less than favorable for Trump, Republicans still hold strong political sway. It is fair to say that this November will be heavily watched to see if the redistricting efforts from both parties have any grand effect.

On social media, reactions to Virginia passing the referendum poured in. We’ve got a handful listed below.

Photo: Getty

Virginia Passes Redistricting Referendum, Democrats Celebrate Win was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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