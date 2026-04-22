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The Biggest Award Shows to Watch in 2026

Award season remains one of the most anticipated times in entertainment, bringing together the biggest names in music, film, television, and culture. here is your guide to the biggest award shows of..

Published on April 22, 2026

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  • Award season is a major event, bringing together top talent across music, film, TV, and culture.
  • The 2026 calendar is stacked with must-watch award shows, from the Golden Globes to the Emmys.
  • While some major awards are on pause, many iconic shows like the VMAs and Billboard Music Awards are set to return.
Grammy awards lined up
Source: (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) / (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The Biggest Award Shows to Watch in 2026

Award season remains one of the most anticipated times in entertainment, bringing together the biggest names in music, film, television, and culture. From unforgettable performances to headline-making moments, 2026 is packed with major award shows worth tuning into.

Whether you are watching for your favorite artists, standout fashion, or cultural impact,

here is your guide to the biggest award shows of the year.

January

January 11
Golden Globes

January 23
She Rocks Awards

February

February 1
Grammy Awards

February 19
Premio Lo Nuestro

February 28
NAACP Image Awards

February 28
BRIT Awards

March

March 15
Academy Awards

March 26
iHeartRadio Music Awards

March 27
Electronic Dance Music Awards

March 29
Juno Awards

May

May 7
Blues Music Awards

May 17
Academy of Country Music Awards

May 25 (Expected)
American Music Awards

May (Date TBD)
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

June

June 7
Tony Awards

June 28
BET Awards

August

August (Date TBD)
Las Culturistas Culture Awards

August (Date TBD)
Stellar Gospel Music Awards

September

September 6
MTV Video Music Awards

September (Date TBD)
Americana Music Honors & Awards

September 14
Primetime Emmy Awards

September (Date TBD)
Premios Juventud

October

October 6
Dove Awards

October (Date TBD)
Billboard Latin Music Awards

October (Date TBD)
International Bluegrass Music Awards

November

November (Date TBD)
Los 40 Music Awards

November (Date TBD)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

November (Date TBD)
Latin Grammy Awards

November 19
ARIA Music Awards

November (Date TBD)
CMA Awards

November (Date TBD)
Billboard Music Awards

December

December (Date TBD)
TikTok Awards

Award Shows That May Not Return in 2026

Several major award shows are currently on pause or uncertain:

Soul Train Awards


BET Hip Hop Awards


MTV Europe Music Awards


CMT Music Awards


Teen Choice Awards

These shows were paused or canceled in recent years, and their return has not been confirmed.

From the Grammy Awards to the BET Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, 2026 is stacked with moments that will define the year in music and entertainment.

Stay locked in. because award season always delivers.

RELATED: 7 Of The Biggest Award Show Blunders Of All Time

RELATED: 57th NAACP Image Awards Special Awards 2026

The Biggest Award Shows to Watch in 2026 was originally published on hot1009.com

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