Hollywood Baddies: 25 Actresses Who Stay Booked and Busy
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Hollywood Baddies: 25 Actresses Who Stay Booked and Busy
Hollywood is full of stars, but only a few truly stay working.
These women are more than just beautiful faces on the screen. They are consistent, in-demand, and constantly leveling up their careers. From leading blockbuster films to dominating streaming platforms, these actresses prove that talent, presence, and star power go hand in hand.
“Hollywood Baddies” highlights 25 actresses who continue to stay booked and busy, making their mark across film, television, and beyond.
Their impact goes far beyond appearances.
It shows up in their versatility, their ability to take on diverse roles, and their influence both on and off the screen. Many of these women are not just actresses, but producers, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders shaping the direction of entertainment.
Their confidence, work ethic, and consistency are exactly why they continue to win.
When it comes to beauty, talent, and longevity, these actresses check every box.
Check out 25 actresses who stay booked and busy below.
1. Zendaya
2. Jenna Ortega
4. Halle Bailey
8. Keke Palmer
10. Teyana Taylor
11. Storm Reid
12. Chloe Bailey
13. Viola Davis
14. Taraji P. Henson
15. Issa Rae
16. Yara Shahidi
17. Meagan Good
18. Regina King
19. Tessa Thompson
20. Laura Harrier
21. Hailee Steinfeld
22. Zoë Kravitz
23. Ayo Edebiri
24. Quinta Brunson
25. SZA
Hollywood Baddies is more than just a list. It is a reminder that these women are shaping the culture in real time.
They are leading films, building brands, creating opportunities, and proving that staying booked and busy is about more than just talent. It is about consistency, presence, and knowing how to own every room they step into.
As Hollywood continues to evolve, these actresses remain at the forefront, setting the tone for what success looks like in today’s entertainment industry.
And one thing is clear. They are not slowing down anytime soon.
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Hollywood Baddies: 25 Actresses Who Stay Booked and Busy was originally published on hot1009.com