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Apple has announced a major leadership transition as John Ternus, a University of Pennsylvania graduate, set to take over as Tim Cook steps down as CEO to become executive chairman. Set to take place on September 1, 2026, this marks the company’s most significant leadership change since Cook succeeded Steve Jobs in 2011.

Ternus, a 25-year Apple veteran and currently Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, has played a pivotal role in the development of iconic products like the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. He also spearheaded innovations in sustainability, including the use of recycled aluminum and 3D-printed titanium.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Ternus said, “I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward.” Cook praised Ternus as a leader with “the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity.”

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple grew its market value from $350 billion to $4 trillion, launching groundbreaking products like the Apple Watch and AirPods. As Ternus steps into the role, he brings a connection to Philadelphia, having earned his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Who is John Ternus? UPenn grad as next up as Apple CEO was originally published on rnbphilly.com