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Sarah Jakes Roberts Shares Health Scare After Serious Neck Injury

The Praise family is lifting up Sarah Jakes Roberts in prayer after she shared a deeply personal and frightening health update that could have ended very differently.

The daughter of Bishop T. D. Jakes revealed that she recently suffered a serious neck injury while spending time with her daughter. What began as a joyful moment quickly turned into a life altering experience.

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In a heartfelt message, Sarah explained that she was playing on a trampoline with her daughter when she landed on her neck. She immediately heard multiple pops and knew something was wrong. Her daughter quickly called her father, and emergency services were contacted.

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She was taken to two hospitals where doctors ran several scans over the course of a long and emotional night. The results confirmed just how serious the situation was.

Sarah shared that she suffered a fractured neck along with herniated discs, and there were areas of her spine that were dangerously close to causing paralysis.

What makes the story even more powerful is just how close she was to a completely different outcome. She reflected on that reality by sharing that even a slight difference in the injury could have changed everything.

Sarah will now wear a neck brace for several weeks as her body heals. During this time, she is prioritizing rest, recovery, and being surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Even in the middle of pain and uncertainty, her message is rooted in her unwavering belief in God’s protection.

Her perspective is one that resonates deeply. It serves as a reminder of how quickly life can change and how important it is to cherish every moment. It also highlights the power of faith when facing unexpected challenges.

Even while navigating recovery, Sarah’s spirit remains strong. She added a lighthearted note, sharing that if people see her out moving a little slower, she is still celebrating life even with a neck brace.

As she begins this healing journey, supporters across the country are keeping her lifted in prayer and encouragement.

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Sarah Jakes Roberts Shares Health Scare After Serious Neck Injury was originally published on praiseindy.com