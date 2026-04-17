Is Spirit Airlines Shutting Down? Here’s What Travelers Should Know

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

The future of Spirit Airlines is increasingly uncertain as rising fuel costs threaten to push the struggling carrier to the brink of collapse.

Multiple reports, including from The Wall Street Journal, indicate the South Florida-based airline could be forced to liquidate its assets, potentially as soon as this week. The spike in fuel prices may be the final blow for the Dania Beach-based company, which has already been working to recover from bankruptcy.

Travel expert Zach Griff said the added financial pressure could derail Spirit’s recovery efforts. He warned travelers to proceed with caution when booking future flights.

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“If you’re planning trips later this summer, it’s smart to have a backup plan,” Griff said, noting the uncertainty surrounding the airline’s operations.

If Spirit does shut down, industry experts say other airlines are ready to step in. Carriers like JetBlue, United Airlines, and Allegiant Air could quickly absorb routes and expand service in key markets like Fort Lauderdale.

Spirit has faced mounting financial challenges for years. Despite operating more than 500 daily flights to over 60 destinations, the airline has struggled with profitability. Recent efforts to stabilize the business included cutting routes, downsizing its fleet, and introducing upgraded seating and bundled fare options to attract higher-paying customers.

Labor unions representing pilots and flight attendants also agreed to concessions in an attempt to keep the airline afloat.

Still, the possibility of liquidation has left passengers uneasy. Some travelers say the airline’s affordability made it their go-to option, and its potential closure could disrupt upcoming plans, especially for those with booked flights, credits, or loyalty status.

As uncertainty looms, customers are being urged to stay informed and consider alternative travel arrangements.

Is Spirit Airlines Shutting Down? Here’s What Travelers Should Know was originally published on 92q.com