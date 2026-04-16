HistoRIH Making Rih Rih: Rihanna Becomes First Woman To Surpass 200 Million RIAA Singles Certifications

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That Rihanna reign (still) won’t let up!

Rih hasn’t released an album in nearly a decade, much to the chagrin of her Navy, but the superstar songstress just added another historic flex to her already stacked résumé, no new music required.



According to PEOPLE, Rih Rih has officially become the first woman to surpass 200 million RIAA singles certifications. With 200.5 million certified units, Rihanna now sits comfortably in third place on the all-time list behind Drake and Morgan Wallen. Her catalog appears to be timeless and unstoppable.

What makes this achievement even wilder is the timeline. Rihanna has not released a full studio album since ANTI in 2016, yet her music continues to dominate. From classics like “Diamonds” to more recent contributions like “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her voice has remained a constant force in pop culture.

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Fans have been patiently waiting for new music, and based on her own words, she is not rushing the process. She previously shared that whatever comes next has to reflect her growth and be worth the wait. Rihanna has been taking her time because she’s not interested in putting out anything mediocre.

But music is only one part of the story as Rihanna’s influence stretches far beyond the booth. As highlighted by The Hollywood Reporter, she is also being recognized with the Edison Achievement Award for reshaping entire industries through innovation. From Fenty Beauty setting new standards for inclusivity to Savage X Fenty redefining fashion and representation, Rihanna has built an empire that reflects her vision and cultural impact.

The Edison Achievement Award specifically honors individuals who push boundaries and create meaningful change, and Rihanna fits that description effortlessly. Whether through her business ventures, philanthropy with the Clara Lionel Foundation, or her musical legacy, she continues to move culture forward.

Even amid personal challenges and public headlines, Rihanna remains focused and unshaken. This latest milestone shows Rihanna’s consistency, influence, and a catalog that continues to resonate across generations.

Simply put, Rihanna is still that girl. And clearly, the world is still listening.

Congrats, Rih Rih!

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HistoRIH Making Rih Rih: Rihanna Becomes First Woman To Surpass 200 Million RIAA Singles Certifications was originally published on bossip.com