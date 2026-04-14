Trump Double Blocks The Strait Of Hormuz After JD Vance Fails To Reach Deal With Iran

Source: JACQUELYN MARTIN / Getty

Last week, we reported that after failing to reach a lasting ceasefire in his war with Iran, President Donald Trump decided to send Vice President JD Vance to lead the U.S. delegation in its peace talks with the Iranian government. As if that were a duty for the vice president, and as if Vance had any experience in such negotiations, even if it were.

Predictably, less than 24 hours after Vance was sent in to negotiate, he was holding a press conference to inform us that those talks had fallen flat and no agreements had been reached.

“The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement,” Vance told reporters while sounding and looking defeated. “And I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the U.S. So, we go back to the U.S. having not come to an agreement … they have chosen not to accept our terms.”

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That’s about as detailed as Vance’s non-announcement got. But later on, he clarified things by offering reporters an analogy that, well — clarified nothing at all because it made absolutely no sense.

Vance told reporters that during their negotiations, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament, noted that Iran’s 10-point proposal to end the war included “Iran’s right to enrichment,” because, as the Independent noted, “nuclear energy isn’t just used for weapons-making, but can also generate electricity, provide drinkable water through seawater desalination, and is used in medical treatments.”

Vance, clearly searching for a way to make his failed negotiation with Iran relatable to the common man, used his own discussions with his wife as an analogy.

“My wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane,” he said. “Because she and I have an agreement that she’s not going to do that, because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane.”

Yeah — sorry, now I just have more questions.

Is Usha Vance supposed to represent Iran in this analogy? Doesn’t she get enough hate from MAGA just being Indian?

Also, is the U.S. supposed to be married to Iran in this scenario? Does that make Israel some kind of jealous side-chick, who manipulated us into divorcing our spouse, by which I mean — bombing the sh-t out of our wife?

If Iran’s nuclear enrichment represents skydiving, what does that make the Strait of Hormuz? Are we just trying to get back in the bedroom after sleeping on the couch for six weeks?

OK, this is getting gross. Let’s move on.

Later, Vance shared a post from Trump in which the president presented a more positive spin on how negotiations went, while still acknowledging they failed, and then introduced his plan to “BLOCKADE” the already-blocked Strait of Hormuz, because, as far as our toddler-in-chief is concerned, if we can’t use it, then nobody can.

“So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not,” Trump wrote. “Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz. At some point, we will reach an ‘ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT’ basis…”

This is as good a time as any to remind you all that the Strait of Hormuz was free and clear for every nation to travel through, literally the day before Trump joined the Israeli government in launching unprovoked missile strikes against Iran. And while we’re here, it’s also worth mentioning that President Barack Obama already had an agreed-upon deal that prevented Iran from developing a nuclear weapon before Trump got in office and, well, nuked that deal.

Now, Trump is using a blockade to block the blocked strait. His supporters think he’s playing 4-D chess; whole time, he’s out here tossing out Uno reverse cards.

Trump did, indeed, implement his blockade on Monday, and — surprise, surprise — experts and other world leaders seem to think he’s just solving his bad ideas by throwing more bad ideas at them.

From the New York Times:

The president seems to be hoping that the blockade will heap new pressure on Iran after direct talks between U.S. and Iranian officials in Pakistan over the weekend failed to end the war, and he suggested that other countries would join the effort. But on Monday, there were few volunteers, with only Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel publicly supporting the idea. Mr. Trump’s proposed blockade “makes no sense,” Spain’s defense minister, Margarita Robles, said in a television interview. “Since this war started, nothing makes sense,” she added. “This is another episode in the downward spiral the world has been dragged into.” Experts said they doubted that the blockade would get Mr. Trump any closer to an endgame that he could sell as an American victory. “I’ll save you the waiting period: Iran is not going to capitulate,” said Danny Citrinowicz, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Israel who studies Iran and its proxies. “This regime believes that the damage that will be sustained by this act will be bigger for the U.S. and the international economy than for Iran.” Imposing a blockade entailed risks for the U.S., he said. It could further increase oil prices, deepening the drag on the global economy. The U.S. interdiction of ships belonging to, say, India or China could cause diplomatic clashes. It will also bring U.S. ships into striking distance of Iran’s missiles and drones, putting American military personnel in harm’s way.

Good people, we are currently seeing the result of giving unqualified imbeciles the keys to the Executive Branch just because they fit the white nationalist mold of traditional America.

War. Chaos. Economic instability. Loss of our standing in the world. And no end to any of it in sight.

Are we winning yet? Are we great again?

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Trump Double Blocks The Strait Of Hormuz After JD Vance Fails To Reach Deal With Iran was originally published on newsone.com