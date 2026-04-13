Influencer Ashlee Jenae Found Dead in Tanzania Villa — Fiancé Claims Suicide By Hanging, Family Seeks Investigation

Source: Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @ashleejenae

This story sadly reminds us of the cases of Shanquella Robinson and Lauren Smith-Fields, whose mysterious deaths made headlines.

The death of Miami-based lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae, born Ashly Robinson, has left her family, friends, and supporters reeling, as painful questions continue to surround her sudden and inexplicable passing while on her birthday vacation in Tanzania. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the 31-year-old was found unresponsive in her hotel room during what was meant to be a joyful trip celebrating both her b-day and recent engagement.

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Jenae had been traveling with her fiancé, Joe McCann, and had shared glimpses of what appeared to be a happy, love-filled getaway on social media. Photos from the trip captured milestone moments, including her birthday celebration and a proposal that seemed to mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

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The dream trip took a heartbreaking turn when Robinson was discovered unconscious in her room and later pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.

In the aftermath, McCann reportedly told authorities that she died by suicide, specifically by hanging. However, that explanation has been met with deep pain and disbelief by her family, who say the circumstances feel “suspicious” and far from resolved. Ashly’s father has released a public statement on behalf of his grieving family via Facebook:

“Ashly Robinson, was on what should have been one of the happiest trips of her life, a birthday celebration in Zanzibar, Africa. Ashly’s birthday was April 5, she just turned 31. Surrounded by beauty, love, and wildlife, she became engaged during a safari, an unforgettable moment that marked the start of a future she was so excited to build.

She and her fiancé, Joe McCann, were staying in a luxury villa at the Zuri Zanzibar, continuing what we believed was her dream trip. But just days later, that dream turned into our family’s worst nightmare. Ashly was found unconscious in her villa and was rushed to a local hospital, where her death was confirmed hours later. Nothing about this loss feels real. One moment she was celebrating love and life in truly Ashly fashion, and the next, she was gone. The suddenness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family. At this time, there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly’s suspicious passing.“

This story is currently going viral, and many have rallied around her family to offer support while also demanding that authorities investigate thoroughly.

We’ll continue following this story as it develops…

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Influencer Ashlee Jenae Found Dead in Tanzania Villa — Fiancé Claims Suicide By Hanging, Family Seeks Investigation was originally published on madamenoire.com