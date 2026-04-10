'No You Didn’t, B—ch!' — Inside Niecy Nash’s Bold On-Set Showdown With Whoopi Goldberg

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Niecy Nash-Betts has never been one to hold her tongue, even when the moment feels intimidating. Early in her career, the award-winning actress found herself delivering some unexpected tough love to fellow Hollywood icon Whoopi Goldberg while filming the 1995 movie Boys on the Side, a bold move that even caught her off guard.

During a March 17 appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Nash-Betts, 56, recalled landing a small role in the film, including a scene outside a diner with Goldberg’s character, Jane DeLuca. At the time, she said she was unemployed, navigating a breakup, and focused on providing for her children, so making the most of the opportunity meant everything.

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But things took a turn when Goldberg couldn’t stop laughing during their scene.

“I stay in the bathroom and I come out and I’m supposed to tell her words about her friend in the bathroom, because her friend was sickly. And whatever the line was, Whoopi kept laughing because it sounded really weird, the way the words were put together,” she recalled, noting how the director, Herbert Ross, was growing frustrated.

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“I was in that bathroom and I prayed, ‘Lord, don’t, please.’ I said, ‘This woman, if she laughs one more time, I’m gonna say something.’ “