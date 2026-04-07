Cardi B Warns Thieves After $60K Is Taken From Her Credit Card

Cardi B's credit card was stolen and used for nearly $60,000 in fraudulent purchases.

Cardi noticed the suspicious activity through alerts and acted quickly to shut down the card.

Cardi is determined to hold the thieves accountable and pursue legal action against them.

Source: Kevin Mazur

Cardi B is making it clear that when it comes to her money, there is zero tolerance for anyone trying to take advantage of her. The rapper recently shared a shocking story with fans, revealing that her credit card was stolen and allegedly used by several men who went on a spending spree totaling nearly $60,000.

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The situation came to light when Cardi noticed something unusual with her American Express card. She explained during an Instagram Live session that she always keeps close track of her finances and has her card linked to her phone. That connection sends her instant alerts every time a purchase is made, allowing her to quickly catch any suspicious activity.

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According to Cardi, she first realized something was wrong when a large charge popped up unexpectedly. The notification showed a $40,000 purchase made at Saks Fifth Avenue. At first, she wondered if the charge could have been related to her stylist or someone on her team, since fashion purchases are a regular part of her career. Still, the timing didn’t make sense to her, especially since she hadn’t been shopping recently while focused on her Little Miss Drama Tour.

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Not long after that first alert, another large transaction appeared—this time for $20,000 at Apple. That second charge made it clear that something suspicious was happening. Before Cardi even had the chance to reach out to her accountant, her accountant had already contacted her after receiving the same alerts.

Together, they acted quickly to shut down the credit card and notify the stores where the purchases were made. Cardi also revealed that there are security images connected to the incident, which she believes clearly show the suspects attempting to use her card at multiple locations, including a Chase bank.

Throughout her livestream, Cardi spoke with confidence about the situation, saying the individuals responsible would be held accountable. She stressed that she takes her finances very seriously and does not tolerate anyone attempting to misuse her money.

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Despite the frustration of dealing with the situation, Cardi managed to keep her signature humor and storytelling style, even making her fans laugh while recounting the incident. Still, beneath the jokes was a clear message—she believes the evidence gathered will lead to arrests and consequences for those involved.

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For Cardi B, the experience served as a reminder to stay alert and proactive when it comes to protecting personal finances. And if her words are any indication, those responsible may soon find themselves facing legal trouble as the investigation continues.

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