Kanye West Headlining Wireless Festival Triggers Sponsors Like Pepsi To Pull Out

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Kanye West’s redemption arc was peaking with two $33 million-earning sold-out shows at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, as he’s quickly getting a dose of reality.

Unlike the 140,000 people who attended the pair of shows, not everyone can so easily forgive his antisemitic past, and the big-time sponsors of this summer’s Wireless Festival, from July 10–12, are making it known.

This weekend, Pepsi, which has been backing the UK festival since 2015, has cut funding following UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s thoughts that Ye’s headlining status is “deeply concerning” and that “antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears.”

“Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival,” the company tells CNN.

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The domino effect appears to be taking place now that another beverage giant is distancing itself from the festival, with Diageo also telling CNN, “We have informed the organizers of our concerns, and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless festival.”

Diageo is the home company of top-tier liquor brands like Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, Casamigos, Guinness, and Crown Royal.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan echoed the PM’s sentiments, saying Ye’s comments are “offensive and wrong” and not reflective of London’s values.

Now Variety is reporting that Rockstar is also pulling out, while PayPal “will no longer allow its branding to be used, although it apparently has not pulled out completely.

NBC News adds that the idea of him not being allowed to enter the country has been floated, too.

This could trigger a larger issue beyond just the wireless shows, as he’s set to go on the road with his first stop in New Delhi, and after the LA show, he’ll be heading to Istanbul, Arnhem, Marseille, Reggio Emilia, and Madrid.

But the apology tour —via a full page ad in the Wall Street Journal— started months prior when he blamed his hateful outburst on a traumatic brain injury he suffered during his 2002 car crash, as well as his struggles with bipolar disorder.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change,” he wrote at the time. “It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Even 50 Cent is seeing brands hesitant to stand near Ye, writing in an Instagram caption, “Oh, I know he sick, Bro he might black out again. LOL.”

See social media’s reaction below.