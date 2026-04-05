The small home updates that add value but most homeowners overlook

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If you’re a homeowner stuck on how to improve your home, there are so many small home updates that add value you may not have thought of. Getting in the garden, installing LED lights, deep cleaning, and updating fixtures are overlooked upgrades you should pay attention to.

Did you know that a garage door replacement recouped 194% of its costs, according to a 2024 Door & Access Systems Manufacturers Association study? Along with landscaping, some other home updates will ultimately pay for themselves, too.

What Are Small Home Updates that Add Value for Curb Appeal?

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After a few quick changes, you can ensure no one misses your home address or thinks you keep a dirty home. Try these ideas:

Use Your Green Thumb

Landscaping projects can increase property value by 15-20% on average, according to Yahoo Finance, especially when they extend living space and are low-maintenance for the next owner to maintain. It’s the perfect time to plant self-sustaining native gardens and trees or refresh your mulch and add a paver walkway throughout.

With a few native seeds, you can create a garden that can eventually maintain itself.

Install a Unique Mailbox

As long as you stay within USPS guidelines, you can add a unique mailbox that fits the home’s design. It resembles a miniature house, an animal, or another theme while displaying more modern house numbers.

Highlight Your House Number

Are your house numbers fading or falling off? Create a floating numbers look using templates and some backlighting.

Give the House a Bath

Your well-painted exterior may be hidden under grime. However, power washing can remove dirt, mildew, moss, and other elements from your siding, pathways, patios, and decks to make them look new again.

What Are Value-Adding Home Improvements Inside?

For simple home enhancements that also save money, replace those old lights with modern LEDs that consume as much as 75% less electricity. Installation is easy with retrofit kits, and you can change the atmosphere based on your mood or activity with dimmable capability.

Painting baseboards and fixing anything that’s broken are quick, small home updates that add value to your interior. Doorknobs, cabinet pulls, and faucets can be quickly replaced with high-end-seeming fixtures made from metal finishes consisting of brass, bronze, and even brushed gold.

What Should I Focus On First?

A good rule of thumb is to start with the two rooms that everyone uses most and consistently top renovation lists-the kitchen and bathroom.

The exterior matters as it affects curb appeal and helps make a good first impression, which you can quickly do with window flower boxes holding your best blooms.

Quick Home Renovation Tips Have Lasting Results

When it comes to upgrading at home, some homeowners can get overwhelmed with the thought of renovating. Luckily, by focusing on small home updates that add value, you can give your home a subtle facelift that can make a big statement.

From adding flowerbeds and native gardens, exterior power washing, and customizing your mailbox, you can create a more personalized, efficient home that’s clearly well-kept and stands out in any neighborhood.

If this article encouraged you to dive into boosting your home this year, review our website for more engaging articles.