Ciara discovered her friend Amanda was dating her ex-boyfriend West through a video.

The relationship drama has caused a rift between Ciara and her friends.

Rihanna has reached out to Ciara and is trying to set her up with actor Michael B. Jordan.

Ciara Miller allegedly discovered that one of her best friends was Hamptons hunching her ex to betrayal bits from a video.

Source: Kareem Black

The drama surrounding the cast of Summer House has absolutely taken over the internet, and it’s only getting messier.

After weeks of speculation about a rumored romance between West Wilson and Amanda Batula, the pair released a joint statement on Tuesday, March 31, confirming that they’re dating.

“It was never our intention to purposely hide anything,” they wrote in the joint statement. “Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

Those “complicated relationship dynamics” they speak of are the fact that Batula is (or, probably, was) one of Miller’s best friends, while Wilson is Miller’s ex.

Their reveal shook fans of the reality show, but according to new reports from TMZ, Ciara was already privy to their relationship thanks to a video she obtained of the two sharing an intimate moment.

Sources told the outlet that Miller obtained a video allegedly showing Amanda and West being intimate in his apartment, which, understandably, left her upset. TMZ goes on to claim that neither Amanda nor West knew they were being recorded.

Another insider explained to the publication that Amanda sent Ciara a text on Monday afternoon, saying she never meant to hurt her. She also allegedly said that she wanted to sort out her feelings about West before discussing the romance with her friend–but it seems like the growing online speculation nipped that plan in the bud.

While fans of the reality show rally behind Ciara, celebs are doing the same.

Rihanna–a known superfan of multiple Bravo shows–made her disapproval of the situation known publicly, unfollowing Amanda on Instagram shortly after the news broke. Now, according to an anonymous submission on deuxmoi, Rihanna is trying to “play matchmaker” for the wronged reality star.

The pop cultural page posted, “Rihanna was not happy with what happened and has now decided to play matchmaker for Ciara. She’s been DMing her and a VERY prominent A-list actor who JUST won an award is apparently very interested.”

The page clarified the A-list actor in their caption, writing, “We think Michael B. Jordan has entered this storyline…”

Fans are more than here for this possibility, and now, it seems like everyone is rooting for a Ciara and MBJ romance! As they say, living well is the best revenge.

'Summer House' Saga: Ciara Miller Allegedly Saw Video Of West Wilson & Amanda Batula Betrayal was originally published on bossip.com