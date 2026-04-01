Source: Tom Williams / Getty

I mean — we really are living in the real-life version of several episodes of South Park right now, aren’t we?

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — who had already had a couple of bad months, having endured an ICE-induced PR nightmare and congressional smackdown that resulted in her losing her spot as the head of DHS for a position as Special Envoy in Some Nonsense it Sounds Like President Donald Trump Made Up — is now grappling with the shocking news that her husband is a crossdresser who participates in online fetish forums.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail published online messages and photos that show Noem’s husband, 56-year-old Bryon Noem, participating in numerous online fetish forums, with some images and footage showing him dressed in pink hot pants and sporting massive fake breasts, reportedly made from balloons.

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Now, look, before we get deeper into this, it needs to be noted that, here at NewsOne, we do not kink shame. A guy has the God-given, constitutional right to express himself by participating in fetish forums with big, fake balloon breasts with Biggie-Smalls-eyes-nipples all he wants, and should not be judged for it.

However, when that man’s wife is part of a regime that is vehemently transphobic, and an ideology that erroneously tries to make pedophiles out of drag queens — despite them not being the ones who keep getting caught with volumes of child porn on their laptops — he and his wife are going to be the butt of a lot of jokes.

Aye, man — somebody go see what Druski is doing right now.

Afroman, too.

According to the Daily Mail, the images of Byron and his big, bug-eyed balloon titties were included in a trove of hundreds of messages sent between him and three women who, presumably, also participate in these forums. In a statement to the New York Post, a rep for Kristi Noem said the former DHS head is “devastated,” and that her “family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at this time.”

Meanwhile, Trump took a quick break from lying about Iran and crying over the big, meanie judges who are taking away his ballroom dreams to share his non-thoughts on Noem and her hubby.

“They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that’s the case, that’s too bad,” Trump told the Daily Mail over the phone. “I haven’t seen anything,” he continued. “I don’t know anything about it. That’s too bad, but I just know nothing about it.”

To be fair, Trump responds virtually the same way when asked about his own policies.

Anyway, it’s just another day in the MAGA world, where every accusation is actually a confession, and a culture of bigotry produces the kind of karma you really don’t want going viral.

Just — wow!

SEE ALSO:

‘You’re Fired!’: Trump Dumps Kristi Noem For Mark Mullin As DHS Secretary



DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Grilled By Republican Senators





Kristi Noem’s Husband Goes Viral For Crossdressing In Fetish Forums, And…You Know What? was originally published on newsone.com