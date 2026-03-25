Stephen A. Smith Absolutely Fries "Fat Bastard" Jason Whitlock After His Interview On Cam Newton's Podcast

Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

If there were a Venn diagram that showed the number of people who would openly vote for Stephen A. Smith should he run for president, and the number of people who dislike sports commentator Jason Whitlock, the image would be a circle.

Despite these two walking twins literally being the Spider-Man meme, the two men with oversized egos and an unhealthy allegiance to white men, don’t like each other. Apparently, Whitlock accused Smith about lying about his past and his abilities as a high school basketball player. All of which Stephen A. denies.

Nevertheless, Whitlock continues living his life, and that life led him to the former NFL quarterback Cam Newton’s podcast 4th&1, where they discussed Smith, and it went about as well as anyone would’ve suspected.

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Smith was upset with Whitlock and Newton, a man who buys hats brand new so he can cut holes in the top of them, since he sometimes joins Smith as a guest on his ESPN morning show, First Take.

Smith took Whitlock to the woodshed, but he also called out the man who hates to see coming for allowing Whitlock to speak about him without any pushback from Newton.

“Cam Newton, next time, my brother, cause you know I love you, you gonna interview somebody and bring me up? Don’t just sit there and let them talk sh-t. Ask questions,” Smith said, Yahoo reports.

“Let them prove it. I’m a fraud? How? What facts do you have? I’m sitting there doing an interview with Graham Bensinger the other day and I talked about how growing up as a teenager, I saw a few people get murdered…I’m lying about that, according to Jason Whitlock, like he was in Hollis, Queens, New York, 40-plus years ago. How would he know? I’m a fraud, how do you know? I didn’t write my own book, how do you know? If you’re gonna bring me up and you’re somebody that’s in my inner circle and you talk to me, grill them. Don’t just let them talk smack,” Smith concluded.

So now we wait to see if this massive clash of male egos continues when Netwon, aka Bartleby, the Scrivener, releases his next podcast.

See social media’s reactions below.