J. Cole Explains Why LeBron James Was Carrying A 'The Fall-Off' Vinyl After Viral Moment

Source:

Despite being in the midst of his 23rd year of dominating the NBA, LeBron James has haters.

He’s often called performative, and he once again became the internet’s roast victim during a recent road trip to play the Miami Heat.

Dressed in a Florida-appropriate springtime outfit that included a Louis Vuitton bucket hat, a halfway unbuttoned button-up, short shorts, and matching baby blue Nike Air Force 1s. But what had fans cracking up was him having a vinyl of J. Cole’s recently released album, The Fall-Off, tucked under his arm, which had many wondering if he was in charge of the tunes in the locker room.

But now we have an answer, thanks to J. Cole’s interview on Carmelo Anthony’s 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, and says it was “f-cked up” that Bron was clowned for it.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“That was at the Miami Heat game, and he was bringing his vinyl because I was at the Heat game, and I had asked him if he would meet my kids,” Cole explained.

He added, “My oldest is getting into basketball, and Bron is his number one, and I hit Bron, and he graciously said he would do it. And on his way, he brought The Fall-Off vinyl so I could sign it.”

Cole, a star himself, now understands what it’s like all those times parents appreciated him for interacting with their child.

“Bro, that sh-t was the craziest feeling like … to see your kids meet a superhero, that was my first time doing some sh-t like that,” he added. “And it made me appreciate all the times that there was a father or something that had their kid, and I get to sign an autograph or take a picture, it’s like ‘oh my God.’”

Bron might not get away with some of his other viral moments, like when he hilariously mumbled 6lack lyrics during one of his backseat jam sessions, or always being on the first page of heady reads like Malcolm X’s autobiography or Hunger Games.

See social media’s reaction to the Bron’s vinyl-toting moment below.