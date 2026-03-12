'High Potential' Actress Javicia Leslie Is Showing Up Fully On Screen, In Love, And In Life

Leslie's multifaceted roles expand Black women's portrayals, reflecting her HBCU-rooted confidence.

Javicia Leslie is as intriguing as she is gorgeous. At 38, the High Potential actress carries a palpable self-knowledge the moment she speaks. A decade into her acting career, Leslie’s unique life experiences have shaped how she gracefully navigates Hollywood. Whether breaking barriers as the first Black woman to portray Batwoman on television or embodying characters navigating self-doubt and growth, this Hampton University graduate moves with a confidence that feels both earned and effortless.

In celebration of the latest season of High Potential, HelloBeautiful sat down with the Maryland native to discuss her evolving career, self-care practices, upcoming wedding style, and what success truly means to her now.

Playing Women We Recognize

Throughout her career, Leslie has stepped into roles that expand how Black women are portrayed onscreen. From superhero to detective, her characters are layered, human, and deeply relatable. “I think maybe the casting saw it in me before I saw it in myself,” Leslie shared about being able to play multifaceted roles. “And as time has gone on, I’ve started to feel it in myself too. Sometimes people see you before you see you, and then you grow into that.”

That evolution is especially evident in her role as Detective Daphne Forrester in High Potential. This season, Daphne faces a pivotal professional moment as she leads a major case, forcing her to confront anxiety, leadership pressure, and self-doubt. “There’s this journey of knowing you can do your job,” Leslie explained about her character Daphne’s moment, “but also asking yourself why you’ve been playing small for so long.”

The storyline touches on imposter syndrome in ways many viewers, particularly Black women, will recognize. “For women like you and me,” she said, “there are so many moments where you’ll watch and think, I know exactly how that feels. And by the end, there’s a redemption that makes you feel seen.”

The HBCU Confidence That Shaped Her Hollywood Journey

Leslie credits much of her grounded confidence to her upbringing in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and her time at Hampton University. “I came from an all-Black, successful environment already,” she revealed. “So, Hampton just felt like an extension of what I was used to.” Entering Hollywood, however, revealed a stark contrast.

While the acting industry has historically struggled with equitable representation, Leslie refuses to let its bias dim her light. “It wasn’t that I didn’t know who I was,” she explained. “I just realized a lot of people were still trying to find themselves in this industry. I never had to find pride in my Blackness. It was always around me. It’s part of my fiber.” That foundation allows Leslie to move through elite spaces authentically, without shrinking herself to fit expectations. “Why do I have to change who I am to be here?” she asked. “The greats we love are authentically themselves.”

Self-Care As Daily Discipline

With a demanding filming schedule, Leslie doesn’t leave wellness to chance. For her, self-care is rooted in structure and routine. “I have to be on a tight schedule,” she said with a laugh. “If things aren’t structured, I feel neurotic.” Her mornings begin the same way every day—supplements, movement, and intentional habits that anchor her before the demands of work begin. “The way I take care of myself is by creating daily habits,” she explained. That consistency, she says, creates stability in an otherwise unpredictable industry.

A Classic Bride In Her Soft Era

Off-screen, Leslie is embracing a new chapter: fiancée life. And while fans may expect bold or unconventional fashion choices, the actress surprised even herself with her bridal vision. “I’m actually a very classic bride,” she reveals. “There’s something really timeless about that.” With a destination wedding planned in Mexico, practicality and elegance are guiding her decisions. Leslie recently picked up her wedding dress in Los Angeles and instantly knew it was the one.“I was like, ‘Yeah…this is it,’” she gushed.

Redefining Success Through Presence

After years of career milestones, Leslie’s definition of success has shifted from accolades to something more personal. “I think success is being present,” she reflects. “With everything going on in the world, and after losing family members recently, I just want to go day by day.” Rather than measuring achievement by external validation, she focuses on intentional living. “Did I have a successful day? Did I talk to the people I love? Did I do what mattered today?” she remarked. “That’s success to me now.”

Showing Up Fully

Whether portraying complex women onscreen, honoring the confidence instilled by her HBCU roots, maintaining disciplined self-care, or preparing to walk down the aisle as a timeless bride, Javicia Leslie is moving through this season of life with clarity and intention. And if her journey proves anything, it’s that true power isn’t just about breaking barriers, it’s about showing up fully as yourself once you realize you were always enough.

Catch Javicia Leslie in the latest season of High Potential, airing now on ABC.

