Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Inside Black Heritage Day At The Houston Rodeo

Take a look back at Black Heritage Day at the Houston Rodeo, featuring the performances, crowd energy, fashion, food, culture and much more.

Published on March 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Energetic performances by Houston legends like Lizzo, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug.
  • Stylish rodeo fashion and family-friendly festivities bring thousands together.
  • Rodeo tradition, food, and Black culture make this day truly special.
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One

Black culture, community, and celebration were in full effect during Black Heritage Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. From stylish rodeo fashion, energetic crowd moments, to unforgettable performances from Lizzo and other Houston legends like Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Mike Jones. The festivities were also family-friendly, bringing thousands together to celebrate culture and tradition.

TRENDING: Why Everyone Is Talking About The Houston Rodeo Right Now

This photo gallery highlights some of the most memorable moments from the day. Capturing the energy of the crowd, the pride of the community, the rodeo tradition, food and, black culture that make this day so special. Take a look at the moments that made Black Heritage Day one to remember.

TRENDING: Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026

FOOD

Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One

TRENDING: Taste The Gumbo That Raised Beyoncé at Rodeo Houston 2026

Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One

BLACK CULTURE

Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One

LIVE STOCK

Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Girls
Source: David Settle / Urban One

TRENDING: Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026

Rodeo Girls
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo Girls
Source: David Settle / Urban One

TRENDING: Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026

Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One

TRENDING: Uncs And Aunties That Slayed At Houston Rodeo 2026

Rodeo
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One

TRENDING: Uncs And Aunties That Slayed At Houston Rodeo 2026

Rodeo Ladies
Source: Tutu / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One

Inside Black Heritage Day At The Houston Rodeo was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Trending
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Zendaya’s Wedding Band Steals The Show At Paris Fashion Week

2 Items
News  |  Martin Berrios

Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

16 Items
Pop Culture  |  Team CASSIUS

Terrence Howard Opens Up About Traumatic Childhood Sex Abuse With “At Least 100” Girls

32 Items
Style & Fashion  |  tethomas

Uncs And Aunties That Slayed At Houston Rodeo 2026

33 Items
Style & Fashion  |  tethomas

Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close