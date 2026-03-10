Donald Glover Movies & TV Shows: The Roles That Defined His Career

Donald Glover Movies And TV Shows That Defined His Career
- Glover's breakout roles include 'Atlanta,' 'Community,' and voicing Lando in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.
With the internet buzzing about Donald Glover joining the cast of the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, fans are once again revisiting the many roles that helped define one of the most versatile careers in entertainment. From television comedies to blockbuster films and voice acting, Glover has built a resume that proves he can thrive in nearly every creative lane. Check out the roles that defined Donald Glover’s career inside.
According to Variety, the multi-hyphenate star will voice the beloved green dinosaur Yoshi in the animated sequel. The film sends Mario and his crew into space for another adventure and features returning stars like Chris Pratt as Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, alongside new additions to the cast.
The news sparked excitement online because bold moves and standout performances have always defined Glover’s career.
See below for some of his most defining moments in TV and film.
Donald Glover’s Career-Defining Movie And TV Show Roles
Atlanta
Perhaps his most defining role came with the groundbreaking FX series Atlanta. Glover created the show and starred as Earnest “Earn” Marks, a struggling manager navigating the Atlanta rap scene while trying to support his daughter and partner. The series became a cultural phenomenon for its surreal storytelling and sharp social commentary, earning Glover multiple awards and critical acclaim.
Community
Before Atlanta, many fans first met Glover as Troy Barnes on the NBC sitcom Community. His portrayal of the goofy but lovable former high school football star helped turn the show into a cult favorite. Troy’s friendship with Abed remains one of the most beloved dynamics in modern television comedy.
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Glover stepped into a legendary franchise when he portrayed Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Originally played by Billy Dee Williams, the smooth-talking smuggler is one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars universe. Glover’s performance was widely praised for capturing the character’s charisma.
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Glover has also made his mark in the superhero world. In 2015, he voiced Miles Morales in the animated series Spider-Man: Homecoming, becoming one of the early actors to bring the Afro-Latino Spider-Man to life on screen. His involvement helped expand the character’s growing cultural impact in animation and comics.
The Martian
Before landing major franchise roles, Glover appeared in the Oscar-nominated sci-fi hit The Martian. He played NASA scientist Rich Purnell, whose breakthrough calculations became a key part of the film’s daring rescue mission.
30 Rock
Glover’s Hollywood journey began in the writers’ room of 30 Rock. He joined the show as a writer and eventually appeared in small on-screen roles while contributing to multiple episodes as an executive story editor.
Girls
In 2013, Glover also appeared in two episodes of Girls as Sandy, a character whose brief storyline sparked plenty of conversation among fans.
From comedy and drama to animation and blockbuster franchises, Donald Glover continues to prove that his creative range knows no limits. Now with Yoshi joining his long list of roles, the next chapter of his career is already generating serious buzz.
