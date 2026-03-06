Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 6, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. Her “What We Need to Know” segment goes beyond the headlines, highlighting our shared cultural experiences, celebrating our triumphs, and honoring our history. By bringing these essential updates directly to us, Wilkes ensures we stay connected to our roots and prepared for our future. Here is a look at the powerful stories moving our community this week.
Honoring the Legacy of Bloody Sunday
This weekend marks the 61st anniversary of Bloody Sunday, a defining moment in our ongoing journey toward true equality. We pause to honor the 600 civil rights activists who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. Their immense sacrifice and unbreakable spirit led directly to the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Today, the bridge stands as a powerful, historic landmark, reminding tens of thousands who gather there annually of the price paid for our civil rights.
Remembering a Civil Rights Giant: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr.
The nation is also preparing to bid farewell to a monumental civil rights icon. Former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton will attend Friday’s memorial service for the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. at Chicago’s House of Hope. Passing away at the age of 84, Jackson left behind a global legacy of hope and empowerment. The star-studded celebration of his life will feature moving performances by Jennifer Hudson and BeBe Winans. To ensure everyone can participate in this historic moment, the Jackson family will livestream the entire service.
Turning Challenges Into Opportunity: Walter Johnson’s Barbecue Comeback
In business and culinary news, barbecue legend Walter Johnson is turning a sudden job loss into a massive victory. Famously known as “Mr. Tindernism” for his world-class, fall-off-the-bone meats, Johnson recently departed his longtime California employer. Now, he is launching his own independent barbecue pit. Fans have quickly rallied behind the chef, celebrating his resilience and praising his commitment to expanding his own tender meat empire. It is a perfect reminder to support and buy Black 365 days a year.
Next Generation of Black Excellence
Finally, we celebrate an incredible milestone for the next generation of Black excellence. High school senior Parker Evans just secured a $50,000 scholarship to join the restored Tuskegee Airmen Aviation Program at Tuskegee University in Alabama. Evans is among the very first to train in this revived initiative, beautifully connecting modern flight training with the historic, trailblazing legacy of the original World War II heroes.
