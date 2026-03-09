Source: Anne Marie Fox courtesy of Disney / Disney

How is it already March? After a solid Black History Month, and despite the world turmoil thanks to your know who, March is coming through with plenty of must-see TV.

CassiusLife’s latest Black Watch has plenty of titles that will bring out the feels; good and bad. This includes a Black man on the search for his wife in a post-apocalyptic world, Mahershali Ali dodging dinos and an official #IYNYK, VHS-era classic.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Fear Of A Black Hat – Prime Video

Fear of a Black Hat, released in 1993, was the directorial debut of actor and writer Rusty Cundieff, who later went on to direct episodes for Chapelle’s Show, among other series and films. Shot in the mockumentary style of the heavy metal-themed This Is Spinal Tap, Fear of A Black Hat follows the exploits of N.W.H. (N*ggaz With Hats), the subject of sociologist Nina Blackburn’s graduate thesis.

Blackburn, played by Kasi Lemmons, follows N.W.H. members Ice Cold (Cundieff), Tasty Taste (Larry B. Scott), and DJ Tone Def (Mark Christopher Lawrence). The film also examines the fictional group’s trappings of fame and how ego and selfishness led to creative differences. As it is a mockumentary, attaching portions of Fear Of A Black Hat to real-life musical acts of the early 1990s, such as N.W.A, are obvious plot points. However, what makes the film work is the over-the-top lyrics of N.W.H. masking what seems to be revolutionary themes. The film was not a box office hit but has amassed a cult following in the years since its release.

Paradise, Season 2 – Hulu

Source: Ser Baffo courtesy of Disney / Disney

Paradise is the best show on television right now. You can feel free to debate, but you’d be proven wrong. [SPOILERS AHEAD] The first season of this Hulu original series starring Sterling K. Brown threw us for a loop off the rip when we learned all this political drama, anxiety and whodunit twists were occurring in bunker in Colorado after a nuclear apocalypse, and the tension only grew from there.

At the season’s conclusion, Xavier (Brown) was off to find his long thought dead wife was actually alive somewhere in Atlanta, and season 2 picks up where things left…but with tons of back story before we get to any reunions. But the story is so engrossing that you won’t mind that we still have to wait on that rescue. Also maddening in the best way, is that Hulu is releasing episodes only once a week.

Watch Paradise on Hulu. —Alvin aqua Blanco

Jurassic World: Rebirth– Netflix

Source: Jurassic World: Rebirth / Jurassic World: Rebirth

Spanning more than 30 years with seven films in the franchise, the Jurassic Park series refuses to go extinct. We’re a far cry from the Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern-led films of the ’90s, and the latest film, Jurassic World: Rebirth, adds a bit more color. Scarlett Johansson is the main character, but Mahershala Ali joins the cast as her team leader, Duncan Kincaid. Together, they trek to the original Jurassic Park site to scrounge for DNA samples from dinosaur eggs to help with a medical breakthrough in the Western world. Only now, the only ones still roaming around were too hellish for the original park. In the weirdest of side plots, there’s also a family whose boat gets capsized by a sea-dwelling dinosaur, adding to an even more complicated rescue when the time comes.

While the plotline could be stronger, the impressively CGI’d dinosaur graphics make the two-hour movie worth it.

Stream Jurassic World: Rebirth on Netflix. — Bruce Goodwin II

