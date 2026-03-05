Infiniti's film has earned 13 Oscar nominations, making her a major player this awards season.

Infiniti is keeping her Oscars 2026 look a secret, but is excited to celebrate the film's success.

Infiniti is cherishing the experience with her film family and her own family, who have supported her throughout.

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Chase Infiniti Teases Her Oscars 2026 Look as One Battle After Another Dominates Awards Season

Awards season is in full swing, and rising star Chase Infiniti is right in the middle of it.

The One Battle After Another actress has been making waves across the awards circuit as the film continues to rack up major recognition.

Heading into the 2026 Academy Awards on March 15, the movie has earned 13 nominations, including Best Picture, placing Infiniti among the most talked about names of the season.

While speaking with E! News at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, Infiniti hinted that she already knows what she plans to wear on Hollywood’s biggest night, though she’s keeping the details under wraps.

“I can’t say anything,” she said with a laugh.

“I don’t want to hype it up too much or give away too much, but I’m really excited for that night and excited to see what I wear.”

As awards season continues, Infiniti says the experience has been overwhelming in the best way possible. Between red carpets, press runs, and celebrations for the film, she’s learning how to navigate the chaos of the moment.

For the Oscars itself, the actress says she plans to take a little time to herself before the cameras start flashing.

“I think as much quiet as I can get,” she explained. “Because I know that day is going to be very crazy. But mostly I’m just excited.

There’s so many things to celebrate with this film.”

One of the biggest highlights of the journey for Infiniti has been sharing the moment with both her film family and her real family.

“The biggest highlight has been being able to share it with my One Battle family,” she said.

“They’ve been so supportive and have shown me so much love. But also my own family. I’ve brought them to a lot of the shows and I brought my dad with me tonight.”

Throughout awards season, Infiniti has also been turning heads on the red carpet.

She recently appeared at the NAACP Image Awards in a color-blocked satin gown by Tamara Ralph with a feathered top, and stunned at the Actor Awards in a sparkling Louis Vuitton gown paired with a matching headpiece.

With the Oscars just days away, all eyes will be on Infiniti and the cast of One Battle After Another to see how the night unfolds.

One thing is certain, awards season isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

RELATED: What To Know Before The Oscars 2026

Chase Infiniti Teases Her Oscars 2026 Look as One Battle After Another Dominates Awards Season was originally published on hot1009.com