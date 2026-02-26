B-Side Bangers: Erykah Badu

Paul Natkin

It’s a real queen’s birthday!

The ethereal Erykah Badu makes her milestone 55th lap around the sun today (February 26), still managing to possess that same youthful spirit we all fell in love with back in 1997 when she first emerged on the scene. Even though her signature head wrap that seemed to reach the clouds is far gone — you’d easier find her rocking a mohawk these days! — the innovative soul in everything she touches has remained consistent for the past three decades and counting.

We hope everyone is blasting their favorite Erykah Badu songs today, just like The Vinyl Lounge seems to be getting it on social media (seen below) with the vinyl release for her breakout debut, Baduizm.

Of course, we preferred to dig a little deeper with the latest edition of “B-Side Bangers.” With Badu in mind, we found it easy to gather the material yet also quite difficult to narrow it down to the selected few. It was a hard task that took hours of revisiting an artist who helped shape the neo-soul movement and brought R&B to its most eclectic limits — a good day at work, indeed! What you’ll notice is that Badu plays well with others, delivering some of her most serenading recordings as a featured artist on another artist’s deep cut. It’s the best of both worlds, and her vocal style simply transcends from song to song, decade to decade.

As we await a proper follow-up to her last studio album — 16 years, but who’s counting! — we leave you with some b-sides that many fans will know and love and some that might even be fresh on your ears. You’re welcome in advance.

Erykah Badu, we see you! Celebrate the Queen of Neo-Soul on her birthday by checking out the best Badu deep cuts to burn incense to in this very vibey edition of “B-Side Bangers”:

1. “Your Precious Love” (Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell cover featuring D’Angelo) [1996]

Album: High School High: The Soundtrack (by Various Artists)