Nicki Minaj Snaps On Gavin Newsom Over Black Voter Comments

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nicki Minaj is never one to hold her tongue, and this time she’s coming at Gavin Newsom.

During a recent speaking engagement in Atlanta alongside Mayor Andre Dickens, the California governor attempted to connect with Black voters by joking about his academic shortcomings.

“I am like you, I’m a 960 SAT guy. I can’t read,” Newsome said.

SMH…

Social media wasted no time reacting, but the leader of the Barbz made sure her voice rang loudest. Nicki took issue with what she perceived as a tone-deaf attempt at relatability.

“His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read. This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved.”

Love News? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She didn’t stop there. The Queens rapper also accused Newsome of altering his cadence while talking to the crowd, suggesting that he was intentionally slowing down his speech in a way she found offensive.

“Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence. He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!!”

After backlash began, the California governor responded, denying that his comments carried any racist intent and pushing back against claims that he was mocking Black voters.

“You didn’t give a sh*t about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations sh*tholes, but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia? Spare me your fake f*cking outrage.”

This isn’t the first time the Super Bass rapper has criticized Gavin Newsom. In the past, she has been vocal against the California governor over his support of transgender youth.

Nicki Minaj Snaps On Gavin Newsom Over Black Voter Comments was originally published on hiphopwired.com