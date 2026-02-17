Brandy performs powerful a cappella version of the national anthem

Brandy's powerful a cappella performance captivated the NBA All-Star crowd.

Her signature vocal control and harmonies with June's Diary created an intimate yet grand moment.

Brandy's anthem performance adds to her legacy as a respected R&B icon.

Brandy reminded fans why she remains one of R&B’s most respected vocalists with a breathtaking performance at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. The legendary singer took center stage at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, where she performed a moving a cappella version of the U.S. national anthem that instantly captivated the crowd.

With no instrumental backing, Brandy relied purely on her voice and signature control to deliver a smooth yet powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” She was joined by June’s Diary, whose soft harmonies added depth and emotion to the performance while still allowing Brandy’s vocals to shine. The group’s layered sound created a moment that felt both intimate and grand inside the packed arena.

The performers also made a statement visually. Brandy and June’s Diary wore coordinated Thom Browne military-inspired looks paired with white pumps, giving the performance a polished and unified feel. After hitting the final note, Brandy smiled and thanked the audience, keeping the moment simple and heartfelt.

Her performance was just one highlight of a busy All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan performed her country’s national anthem, while composer John Tesh brought nostalgia to the arena with a live performance of his iconic sports theme “Roundball Rock.” The three-day event also included appearances from Ludacris, Shaboozey and K-pop group CORTIS, turning the annual basketball celebration into a full music showcase.

The anthem moment adds to what has already been a strong season for Brandy. Earlier this year, she received the Black Music Icon Award from The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, recognizing her lasting influence and contributions to the music industry. The honor placed her alongside other celebrated artists who have shaped the sound and culture of Black music across generations.

Brandy also recently wrapped her co-headlining tour with Monica, celebrating their classic hit “The Boy Is Mine.” The reunion tour brought longtime fans together and introduced their music to a new generation, proving that the pair’s impact continues decades after their chart-topping success.

With her All-Star performance, Brandy once again showed that her voice and presence remain timeless. Whether on stage at a major sporting event or performing for loyal fans around the world, she continues to create unforgettable musical moments that remind audiences exactly why she’s considered an icon.

