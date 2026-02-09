Are You Funny? Enter The We Them Ones Comedy Search for a Chance to Open in Miami

Creative Services

Back in the day, were you the Class Clown?! Do people always tell you that you’re hilarious?

If so… It’s your time to shine! You could win a once-in-a-lifetime chance to open for the legendary Mike Epps on the “We Them Ones Comedy Tour” in Miami! Here’s how it works: upload your best joke of the day below! Make sure it’s clean… and Funny!!

We’ll be picking the funniest, most original joke, and the winner gets an exclusive opening slot on stage with Mike Epps in Miami!

Mike Epps is coming to a city near you! It’s the We Them Ones Comedy Tour!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE