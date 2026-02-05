Source: andreswd / Getty 7 Bible Verses Every Couple Needs This Valentine’s Day Valentine’s Day is often filled with flowers, cards, and sweet gestures — but the strongest relationships are built on something deeper than romance alone. For couples who walk by faith, love is about patience, forgiveness, commitment, and keeping God at the center through every season. The Bible offers timeless wisdom on what real love looks like — the kind that lasts beyond February 14th and grows stronger through life’s highs and lows. Whether you’re dating, engaged, newly married, or celebrating years together, these seven powerful verses speak directly to the heart of healthy, God-centered relationships. Here are 7 Bible verses every couple needs this Valentine’s Day to strengthen their love and grow together in faith.

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud…

This verse is the blueprint for healthy love. Real love isn’t just about feelings — it’s about how you treat each other when things get hard. Patience, kindness, and grace are what carry relationships through every season.





2. Ecclesiastes 4:9–12

Two are better than one… A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.

When God is at the center of your relationship, your bond becomes stronger. Couples who pray together, grow together, and lean on God together build love that lasts.





3. Ephesians 4:2–3

Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.

No relationship is perfect. This verse reminds couples to lead with humility, not ego — choosing understanding over arguments and peace over pride.





4. Colossians 3:13–14

Forgive as the Lord forgave you… And over all these virtues put on love.

Forgiveness is essential. Holding grudges breaks intimacy, but grace restores it. Love isn’t just about romance — it’s about choosing to forgive even when it’s hard.





5. Proverbs 18:22

He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord.

This verse reminds us that love is a blessing — not something to take lightly. Healthy relationships are gifts from God meant to be cherished, protected, and nurtured.





6. Song of Solomon 8:7

Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away.

True love isn’t shaken by challenges. When a relationship is built on commitment and faith, no storm can wash it away.