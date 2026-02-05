Timberland Drops Retro Jackets Modeled By Spike Lee & Skepta

If you lived in or near a metropolis city within the past few months, chances are you might’ve seen the huge billboards on display of iconic filmmaker Spike Lee and UK rap sensation Skepta modeling for Timberland’s “Advice Of An Icon” global campaign.

Thankfully, the super fresh archival jackets worn by both icons in their own right are now officially available in stores, both hitting shelves after over two-and-a-half decades in the vault.

The Granite State Waterproof Rain Jacket seen on Spike first arrived back in 2000, and the Welch Mountain Leather Puffer that Skepta rocks is even more of a rarity as it was released back in 1997. Costume designer Miyako Bellizzi handled the styling and overall creative direction, pairing the pieces with the personalities. Both options also pair well with the classic wheat suede boots, from the deep navy and black combo on the exterior of the rain jacket and a soft Nappa sheepskin leather that really gives the puffer its, well, puff.

You can pick up the Granite State Waterproof Rain Jacket for $270 USD, meanwhile the Welch Mountain Leather Puffer will run your pockets a bit steeper at $1,100 USD. Honestly though, either option seems like a good choice to go with for an added style boost this season.

Take a look at the full campaign below