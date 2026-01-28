Police Rush Garcelle Beauvais’ Home After Fake 911 Call Claims Ex Was Inside With A Gun

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Garcelle Beauvais, alum of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was the target of a frightening “swatting” prank over the weekend after Los Angeles police rushed her home following a disturbing 911 call. According to NBC Los Angeles, a caller claiming to be her ex alleged he was inside her Porter Ranch residence with a shotgun on Jan. 25.

RELATED CONTENT: Garcelle Beauvais’ Best Classy Clapbacks On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

A report from PEOPLE noted, that the caller refused to meet Los Angeles law enforcement officers at the home. When police searched the property, they found no suspect and no weapon, directly contradicting the claims made during the call. It remains unclear whether Beauvais, 59, was home at the time police arrived. Authorities now believe the incident was a case of “swatting.”

“Swatting is a malicious act that can involve placing false emergency calls to emergency responders, often reporting a (false) severe, ongoing crisis at a specific location,” according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “The goal of swatting is to provoke a significant law enforcement response, creating chaos and potentially resulting in violence.”

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to DHS, the vicious prank typically involves false reports of violent crimes such as active shooters, bomb threats, or hostage situations. These calls can target individuals, businesses, government officials, schools, faith-based institutions, and even federal facilities, and the act is illegal, carrying serious legal consequences for those responsible.

Garcelle Beauvais was a victim of “swatting” in 2025.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t Beauvais’ first encounter with the dangerous prank. During an October 2025 appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy’s Smith Sisters Live, the actress revealed that her beach house was also swatted in the summer of 2025, while it was full of teenagers.