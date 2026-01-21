‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive Clip: Mia Starr & Athena Love Dion Duel Drag Briar Blush, But Shake It Off For The Red-Carpet Mashups Challenge

A new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming, and we have an exclusive look at a duel-dragging by Mia Starr and Athena Love Dion to Briar Blush.

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

The ladies return to the Werk Room after Mandy Mango’s elimination, and there’s an obvious difference of opinions. Mia Starr thinks Mandy should have stayed because she’s a better dancer.

Briar Blush, however, thinks she shouldn’t have been in the bottom.

“You know, as graciously as I accepted those critiques. I’m a little surprised if you like what I gave was good, and there’re probably more forgettable people that weren’t in the bottom.”

Meanwhile, Juicy Love Dion is reveling in her win, but things go left when Mia Starr offers an apology to Briar.

In an unseen Werk Room moment, Mia and Briar discussed relationships, with Mia joking that Briar was probably at fault for the relationship breakup. Briar didn’t take the joke well at all.

“I offended her, and then immediately I apologized,” says Mia. “She didn’t accept my apology. I think with you, I don’t know where that boundary is because you play so much.”

Mia points out her hypocrisy, noting that Briar has been relentlessly roasting Athena Love Dion, even off-camera, despite her consistent calls for her to stop.

Athena then jumps in and agrees, noting that Briar pushes boundaries, hers in particular.

“I didn’t want to get into this but Briar has been saying all kinds of nasty things off the clock,” says Athena in a confessional noting that she even weaponized her drag daughter, Juicy Love Dion, saying that she doesn’t stick up for her as she’s getting taunted. “Briar’s in the wrong because she expects other people to respect her boundaries, but she doesn’t respect anybody else’s boundaries in the Werk Room,” she adds.

Things continue to heat up with Mia admitting that she wanted Mandy Mango to stay over Briar, and Mia ultimately puts a stop to the discussion, telling Briar that she wants her to keep her distance.

“No love lost, but moving forward, we don’t f*** with each other like that. Listen, little girl, we have a boundary moving forward,” she adds.

Briar is shocked that she got “jumped” by Athena and Mia, and things continue to heat up.

Juicy talks to Athena and says she didn’t want to be caught in the middle between Briar and her “best friend in the f***g world” [Athena].

Briar says she wants to defend Juicy from being attacked—and Athena reaches her limit.

“There’s no defending Juciy, because no one’s attacking, Juciy,” says Athena. “Now, it’s personal, b***! You just crossed a line that you will never cross again.”

The next week, things are lighter in the Werk Room, as Ru enters and announces the Red-Carpet Mashups Maxi Challenge.

The girls are challenged to work together as “besties” to create looks inspired by a mashup of two different legendary red carpet moments.

The judges will pick whose look is best, and the options range from Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammys to J. Lo’s iconic Versace dress.

Whose look do you think will come out on top?

Take an exclusive look below!

