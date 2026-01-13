Kristi Noem Is Deploying Even More ICE Agents To Minneapolis

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The city of Minneapolis has understandably been on edge for the last week after ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a wife and mother of three, whose only crime was warning her neighbors that ICE was in the neighborhood. Homeland Security Secretary and noted dog shooter Kristi Noem is making the smooth brain move of deploying more federal agents to a city that clearly doesn’t want them there.

According to NBC News, Noem said that the influx of ICE and Border Patrol wouldn’t only focus on finding undocumented individuals but also target anti-ICE protesters. “We’re going to continue to if they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that’s a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences,” Noem said in an interview with Fox News.

There are already 2,000 federal agents deployed in Minneapolis, with Noem planning to send hundreds more. “We’re sending more officers today and tomorrow, they’ll arrive. There will be hundreds more, in order to allow our ICE and our Border Patrol individuals that are working in Minneapolis to do so safely,” Noem said. That’s a brilliant move that isn’t going to only escalate an already tense situation.

Love News? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Last Wednesday, Renee Nicole Good was driving along with her wife to warn her neighbors that ICE was arriving. Her car was stopped by an ICE vehicle blocking the street. Video taken by Ross shows Good calmly interacting with Ross, at one point saying, “That’s fine, dude, I’m not mad at you.” Good tries to leave the scene at a slow rate of speed, clearly turning away from Ross, when he steps in front of her vehicle and shoots her several times. After the shooting, a man alleged to be Ross could be heard saying, “F–ing B–ch,” in the video Ross captured.

Clearly, the behavior of an American hero who should be celebrated.

(That was sarcasm for anyone who would argue otherwise.)

Only hours after the shooting, Noem was quick to characterize Good as a “domestic terrorist” without any evidence to back that assertion. She doubled down on the claim in an interview with CNN, saying that the video “showed that this officer was hit by her vehicle. She weaponized it.”

I’d love to see the video Noem’s referring to, as I’ve seen the shooting from far too many angles, none of which show Ross being struck by the vehicle. The bystander footage shows Ross calmly walking toward Good’s vehicle after the shooting, with no visible sign of injury.

Renee Nicole Good was not the only U.S. citizen killed by ICE this year. On New Year’s Day, Keith Porter Jr. was shot by an off-duty ICE agent in Los Angeles. Porter Jr. was firing his rifle in the air to celebrate the New Year, and instead of calling the cops, the unnamed ICE agent decided to confront Porter Jr. himself and fatally shot him.

It almost seems like ICE’s failure to properly vet its agents in its rush to meet staffing quotas has resulted in a bunch of emotional, trigger-happy cowards who seem more concerned about inflicting their will on their fellow citizens than immigration control. At this point in the game, you either have to be broke, lonely, or just a miserable loser to think joining ICE is a worthwhile venture.

Depending on your algorithm, one doesn’t need to look far to see video of countless Minneapolis residents protesting ICE, and for good reason. The federal government has said with its whole chest that if ICE even feels like you’re a threat, they can kill you with impunity. In addition to killing a woman in cold blood, there have been numerous accounts of ICE racially profiling people in Minneapolis, resulting in legal U.S. citizens being arrested by immigration officials without cause.

How, exactly, does Noem expect people to behave lawfully when armed federal agents under her control are behaving lawlessly with little to no consequence?

SEE ALSO:

An Off-Duty ICE Agent Killed A Black Man In Los Angeles

ICE Killed A White Mother. Why Are White Men Cheering?

Trump Administration Lies In Defense Of ICE Killing Renee Nicole Good





Kristi Noem Is Deploying Even More ICE Agents To Minneapolis was originally published on newsone.com