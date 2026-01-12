Kid Cudi Takes The Mic For His First Comedy Set

Source: Apple Music / Apple Music

Kid Cudi is picking up the mic, but in a completely different way this time.

The Man On The Moon rapper has officially made his comedy debut. Cudi took to Instagram to share how the experience felt, describing the moment as both nerve-wracking and rewarding.

“Sooo this happened!!! I did stand-up last night for the first time and holy f*ck, it was ELECTRIC!!! Heating people laughing and enjoying my set really touched my heart. Man, I was maaaaad nervous. This was another type of nervousness I hadn’t felt before. The high I felt when I got off stage, I’ve never felt that before either.”

Whenever Cudi and King Chip link up, fans usually expect music. This time, the collaboration shifted into the comedy space. In his lengthy post, Cudi made sure to show love to Chip and everyone who supported him during his stand-up performance:

“I want to say thank you to everyone who showed love, my friends who came out, and all the other comics on the bill who supported me and were rooting for me. THANK YOU SO F*CKING MUCH!!! I also want to shout out my friend @josephvecsey1, who set the show up and helped me get my set together. Love you, Joseph!!! And also @kingchip for helping me and letting me know I was on the right path.”

With a successful first set under his belt, it looks like Kid Cudi is adding comedy to his ever-expanding creative bag.

