It Is What It Is: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out JD Vance For Racist Comments About Her Nails And ‘Street Girl Persona’

Crockett responds forcefully to racist comments about her 'street girl' persona and fake nails.

Crockett highlights her experience as a public defender, challenging perceptions of her background.

Crockett criticizes Trump's gerrymandering efforts, arguing they undermine free and fair elections.

Source: Omar Vega / Getty

Rep. Jasmine Crockett isn’t one to bite her tongue, and she certainly maintained that brand during a recent appearance on The View.

Back in December of last year, Vice President JD Vance was bumping his gums at a Turning Point USA event and tossed some racist chum in water to rile up the crowd of shameless sharks who live to take bites of out of high-profile Black women.

“The record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator, though her street girl persona is about as real as her nails,”

If there was ever a not-so-subtle white euphemism for the N-word, “street girl” is it. And what is the swipe at her fingernails all about? He has a lot of nerve.

When the senate-hopeful got to the desk with the ladies, Joy Behar wasted no time asking her to respond to Vance’s naked bigotry.

Via EW:

“First of all, my nails are real,” She continued: “Those that don’t have a college degree, by over 70 percent, choose me. That’s a demographic we’ve been losing,” she said. “So now he’s like, it’s all fake, don’t believe that. The reality is, I was a criminal defense attorney, I was a public defender, I am somebody who walked into plenty of jails and dealt with real killers. So, let me be clear, I understand what happens in the streets, but I don’t have to quote-unquote be a ‘street girl.'”

In a follow-up question, Behar asked plainly, “Don’t you think that that’s racist?” to which Rep. Crockett responded, “Joy, you know it’s racist. We know that.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Slams Trump’s Redistricting Map

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is looking to up her rank in 2026 as she runs to become one of two senators from Texas. Her announcement about entering the race was met with great applause by many, but also a loud cry of criticism from many who are concerned about whether or not her audacity and outspoken style will play in the religiously red state of Texas.

If saying the truth out loud with your whole chest is problematic for some folks, then they should prepare themselves to have lots of problems. After addressing JD Vance’s racist comments, Rep. Crockett took aim at Donald Trump’s janky redistricting agenda.

“I also want to point out that we are now in the state of Texas, and around this country are enduring this ridiculous redistricting scheme. Again because he [Trump] doesn’t really believe in free and fair elections.“

When someone like Trump kicks and screams about being cheated, you can be sure that he’s projecting as the actual cheater.

The post It Is What It Is: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out JD Vance For Racist Comments About Her Nails And ‘Street Girl Persona’ appeared first on Bossip.

It Is What It Is: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out JD Vance For Racist Comments About Her Nails And ‘Street Girl Persona’ was originally published on bossip.com